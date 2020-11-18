More Events:

November 18, 2020

Zahav is offering private yurts for winter dining

The heated tents are being offered exclusively to American Express Card Members

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Zahav M. Fischetti/Visit Philadelphia™

Michael Solomonov's acclaimed restaurant is opening the Yurt Village at Zahav, an outdoor dining experience exclusively for American Express Card Members.

What's in your wallet?

If it's a Capital One card, well, this time you're out of luck. You must be an American Express Card Member to enjoy this new experience at Michael Solomonov's Zahav.

RELATED: Esquire gives Philly's Kalaya top spot on 'Best New Restaurants' list

The acclaimed restaurant is opening the Yurt Village at Zahav, a winter-weather dining experience.

The private, heated tents will be available for four guests of the same household – so now's the time to ask everyone you're living with if they're an American Express cardholder.

The Yurt Village menu is a five-course tasting menu priced at $90 per person, plus tax and a 20% service charge. It must be pre-paid when booking online. The bill for all beverages will be settled the night of dinner.

And, because we know you're wondering, lamb is definitely on the menu.

The Yurt Village will open Thursday, Dec. 3. Reservations currently can be made online through Resy.

With restrictions due to COVID-19, many Philly restaurants are getting creative with what they can do to stay afloat during the colder months.

Food & Drink Restaurants Philadelphia Winter Zahav Dining Michael Solomonov

