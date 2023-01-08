10 single-season records the Eagles can break on Sunday

In addition to potentially securing the 1 seed against the New York Giants on Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles have some opportunities to break records in the final game of the regular season, both as a team and by individual players. I found 10 of them. And yes, the NFL went to a 17-game schedule in 2021, which certainly helps in breaking records.

1) The Eagles can set a new team record of 14 wins in a season. They won 13 games in 2017 and 2004. They cannot beat their best single-season winning percentage, however, which was set in 1949 when the Birds went 11-1 (0.917).



2) The Eagles have scored 455 points this season. If they can score 20 on Sunday, they will break the single-season team record of 474 points scored, set in 2014.

3) Jalen Hurts has 13 rushing touchdowns. The single-season NFL record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback is held by Cam Newton, who had 14 rushing TDs for the Panthers in 2011.



4) The Eagles as a team have 31 rushing touchdowns. That's already a team record. The previous team record was 26 rushing touchdowns, set in 1945. The NFL record for rushing touchdowns in a singe season is 36, set by the Packers in 1962. The Eagles have not run for five touchdowns in one game yet this season, but they have run for four twice, against the Lions and Giants.

5) A.J. Brown has 1401 receiving yards. The team record for receiving yards in a single season is 1409, set by Mike Quick in 1983. Brown also has 11 receiving touchdowns. He'll need three to tie Terrell Owens' 14 touchdown receptions in 2004.



6) DeVonta Smith has 88 receptions. He needs one reception to pass Irving Fryar for the team record for most receptions by a wide receiver in a season. It should be noted that Zach Ertz remains way out in front of Smith, with 116 receptions in 2018.



7) The Eagles have 68 sacks. They have already broken the team record of 62 sacks, originally set in 1989. The NFL record of 72 sacks, set by the 1984 Bears, is well within reach.



8) Haason Reddick has 16 sacks. This is a longshot, but he needs five sacks to tie Reggie White's team record of 21 sacks in 1987. Reddick does have a five-sack game in his career, against the Giants in 2020.



9) Reddick has 5 forced fumbles. The team record is 6 forced fumbles, achieved twice by Brian Dawkins, in 2008 and 1999.



10) There was a time when the Giants held a 45-25-1 (0.641) advantage in this series over the Eagles, but over time the Eagles reversed that dominance, taking the series lead for the first time ever in 2019. If the Eagles beat the Giants on Sunday, they will be 92-88-2 against them all-time. That four game advantage will be the Eagles' biggest lead in the history of the rivalry. They also currently have an eight-game home winning streak over the Giants.



Also...

• Jason Kelce will start his 176th game with the Eagles. Only Dawkins (182) has more career starts for the Eagles. Fletcher Cox will make his 167th career Eagles start, passing Chuck Bednarik (166) for third all-time behind Kelce and Dawkins.



• Nick Sirianni currently holds the record for best winning percentage among Eagles head coaches who have coached at least one full season. At 22-11, Sirianni has a career winning percentage of 0.667. Greasy Neale was 63-43-5 (0.590) and Andy Reid was 130-93-1 (0.583). The Eagles do have three undefeated interim head coaches — Bo McMillin (2-0), Fred Bruney (1-0), and Pat Shurmur (1-0).



