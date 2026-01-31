12 potential Eagles draft targets to watch during the Senior Bowl: Offense edition

Over the years, the Philadelphia Eagles have tended to select a fair amount of players who compete at the Senior Bowl. In 2024, for example, the Birds hit big on a pair of Senior Bowl participants in Quinyon Mitchell and Jalyx Hunt. The 2026 Senior Bowl will be played on Saturday, so here are 12 participants who make sense for the Birds on the offensive side of the ball.

• Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas: Green is a monster 6'6, 235-pound quarterback, with a strong arm and the ability to make plays with his legs. But, he needs a lot of refinement, notably with his accuracy and his slow delivery. The Eagles will need a QB3, and Green makes sense as a quarterback with intriguing traits who can develop behind the scenes.

• Nick Singleton, RB, Penn State: Singleton had an up-and-down college career. 6.8 yards per carry as a freshman, 4.4 as a sophomore, 6.4 as a junior, and 4.5 as a senior. He's a bigger back at around 220 pounds with good vision and straight line speed, but without much wiggle. Trivia: The Eagles have employed three of the last four Penn State running backs drafted into the NFL. Who are they? (Two are obvious, but who is the third?) Answer here.

• KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M: Concepcion is a smaller receiver with top-end speed, and waterbug-like quickness in short areas. He is dangerous in the open field after the catch. In 2025, he had 61 catches for 919 yards (15.5 YPC), and an SEC-leading 9 TDs. He was also the Aggies' primary punt returner, and he housed two punts this past season. The Eagles desired a player like Concepcion when they drafted Ainias Smith in 2024, but obviously Concepcion is a far better prospect.

• Elijah Surratt, WR, Indiana: Surratt is not a burner, so his big play ability could be a little limited at the pro level, but he is a physical possession receiver who runs good routes, fights for yards after the catch, has some contested catch ability, and takes pride in blocking. The Eagles like employing a "dirty work" type of receiver, and Surratt would be a better version of guys like Zach Pascal, Johnny Wilson, and Darius Cooper.

• Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State: Hurst is another bigger receiver who was productive (71-1004-6) on a bad 1-11 Georgia State team. He entered the transfer portal during the 2025 offseason but decided to stay at Georgia State. Had he landed at a Power 5 school, he'd almost certainly be a much bigger name heading into the 2026 draft. He's a big target who breaks tackles and gets yards after the catch.

• Ja’Kobi Lane, WR, USC: Lane had modest reception and yards production as a sophomore in 2024 (43 catches for 525 yards), but he had 12 TDs. In 2025, his production (49-745-4) was just OK. But he has tools -- good hands, good body control, and can win contested catches with his length.

• Will Kacmarek, TE, Ohio State: Kacmarek was the Buckeyes' TE2, and he was an unsung hero in their offense as one of the best blocking tight ends in the country. And although he didn't get many targets in an absolutely loaded Buckeye offense, Kacmarek was a reliable receiver when the ball came his way.

• Tanner Koziol, TE, Houston: Koziol caught 94 passes for 839 yards and 8 TDs at Ball State in 2024 before transferring to Houston. At Houston in 2025, he had 74 catches for 727 yards and 6 TDs. He is a tall 6'7" target with a huge catch radius. He makes contested catches and can easily high-point balls in the red zone over opposing corners, safeties, and linebackers.

• Justin Joly, TE, NC State: Joly has had consistent production over a four-year career at UConn and NC State. He's a tough matchup for opposing safeties because of his high-point ability, and because he does not go down willingly after the catch.

• Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State: Iheanachor is an offensive tackle originally from Nigeria who started playing football in 2021. He is very gifted athletically and has a chance to develop into a great pass protector. The Eagles like taking fliers on guys who haven't played much football but have athletic upside, successfully at times (Jordan Mailata), and not so much other times (Davion Taylor). Obvious Jeff Stoutland project.

• Gennings Dunker, OT/OG, Iowa: Dunker has experience at RG and RT, but has mostly played at RT at Iowa. There will be mixed opinions of where he should play in the NFL. I think he'll end up being a guard, but he also has a chance of making it as a tackle. For the Eagles' purposes, he makes sense as a guy who could potentially succeed Lane Johnson or Landon Dickerson, wherever he ends up playing.

• Isaiah World, OT, Oregon: World has great length at 6'8, and he also possesses quick feet, and has some moments as a finisher. World has played RT and LT in college, which makes him a swing tackle prospect short-term, and an eventual replacement for Lane Johnson long-term.

