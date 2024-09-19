More News:

September 19, 2024

13-year-old girl shot and killed inside North Philly home, police say

According to authorities, the teen was visiting friends in the house and was found with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
North Philly teen shot Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A 13-year-old girl was fatally shot Wednesday evening in a North Philly home located on the 2800 block of North Bailey Street. Police have not made any arrests and are investigating the incident.

A 13-year-old girl was fatally shot while visiting friends in a North Philly house Wednesday night, according to police.

Philly Police responded to 911 calls of a shooting around 7:37 p.m. on the 2800 block of North Bailey Street. Authorities found the 13-year-old girl unresponsive on the second floor of the residence with a gunshot wound on the right side of her chest.

MORE: Atlantic City mayor, wife indicted for alleged abuse of teenage daughter

Police transported the girl, whose name has not been released to the public, to Temple University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 8:02 p.m.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told CBS Philadelphia that the girl did not live in the North Philly home and she was visiting friends alongside family members. Detectives are interviewing adults connected to the home and interviewed the girl's family members at the hospital to find out what happened. No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered at the scene.

Small said to FOX29 that several teenage boys live in the home and that at least two of the boys were seen fleeing the house after the gunshot. Police are looking at surveillance footage from private cameras on the block to see if anyone entered or exited the residence before and after the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact the police's Homicide Unit at (215) 686-3334 or call the Philly Police tipline at (215) 686-8477. There is a $20,000 reward for information that would result in an arrest and conviction.

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Shootings Philadelphia Crime North Philadelphia Police

Videos

Featured

Purchased - A couple refinancing their home

Refinance ready? Key considerations for when to refinance your mortgage
Limited - FCCC Dr Cann examines patient

Addressing the surge in early-onset cancers among young adults

Just In

Must Read

Government

Former Project HOME exec to lead Office of Homeless Services

Cheryl Hill Homeless Office

Sponsored

Annual Covered Bridge & Arts Festival returns to Central PA this fall

Limited - CBF - Flags

Addiction

To help curtail smoking on subways, SEPTA is handing out flyers with information on how to quit

SEPTA City Hall

Arts & Culture

A 16-year-old SLA student is named Philadelphia Youth Poet Laureate

Youth poet laureate

Eagles

Eagles-Saints Week 3 odds preview: Alvin Kamara and New Orleans are the favorites against struggling Philly run defense

Alvin-Kamara-Saints-Cowboys-Week-2-NFL-2024.jpg

Festivals

Here's your guide to celebrating Oktoberfest around Philly

South Street Oktoberfest

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved