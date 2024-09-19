13-year-old girl shot and killed inside North Philly home, police say

A 13-year-old girl was fatally shot while visiting friends in a North Philly house Wednesday night, according to police.

Philly Police responded to 911 calls of a shooting around 7:37 p.m. on the 2800 block of North Bailey Street. Authorities found the 13-year-old girl unresponsive on the second floor of the residence with a gunshot wound on the right side of her chest.

Police transported the girl, whose name has not been released to the public, to Temple University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 8:02 p.m.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told CBS Philadelphia that the girl did not live in the North Philly home and she was visiting friends alongside family members. Detectives are interviewing adults connected to the home and interviewed the girl's family members at the hospital to find out what happened. No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered at the scene.

Small said to FOX29 that several teenage boys live in the home and that at least two of the boys were seen fleeing the house after the gunshot. Police are looking at surveillance footage from private cameras on the block to see if anyone entered or exited the residence before and after the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact the police's Homicide Unit at (215) 686-3334 or call the Philly Police tipline at (215) 686-8477. There is a $20,000 reward for information that would result in an arrest and conviction.