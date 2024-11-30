No arrests after 2 inmates stabbed in Northeast Philly prison, police say

Two inmates were hospitalized after being stabbed in the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Northeast Philadelphia Friday evening, authorities say.

The incident occurred around 7:24 p.m. A 30-year-old male inmate received three wounds to the back and a 31-year-old male inmate was stabbed once in the head.

Both were taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and are listed in stable condition. The circumstances leading to the stabbing and the weapons used are unclear, but police say they recovered weapons from the scene. No arrests were made.

The Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility is the largest of the four facilities operated by the city's Department of Prisons, with the capacity to hold over 2,000 prisoners.

Due to staff shortages and violence in Philly's correctional facilities, City Council members introduced legislation to create a Prison Community Oversight Board and an Office of Prison Oversight.