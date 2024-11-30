More News:

November 30, 2024

No arrests after 2 inmates stabbed in Northeast Philly prison, police say

The incident happened Friday evening at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility; both men are in stable condition and weapons have been recovered.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Stabbings
Prison stabbing Philly Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Authorities say two men were hospitalized after being stabbed in the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Northeast Philly. Both men are in stable condition. It is unclear what led to the incident, and no arrests have been made.

Two inmates were hospitalized after being stabbed in the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Northeast Philadelphia Friday evening, authorities say.

The incident occurred around 7:24 p.m. A 30-year-old male inmate received three wounds to the back and a 31-year-old male inmate was stabbed once in the head. 

MORE: Driver of stolen car charged after police chase and crash in Bucks County

Both were taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and are listed in stable condition. The circumstances leading to the stabbing and the weapons used are unclear, but police say they recovered weapons from the scene. No arrests were made.

The Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility is the largest of the four facilities operated by the city's Department of Prisons, with the capacity to hold over 2,000 prisoners.

Due to staff shortages and violence in Philly's correctional facilities, City Council members introduced legislation to create a Prison Community Oversight Board and an Office of Prison Oversight.

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Stabbings Philadelphia Crime Prisons Police

Videos

Featured

Limited _ NJDOT Family In Car

Reducing roadway fatalities comes down to sharing the responsibility
Limited - Mid Penn Bank - Admin Center

Mid Penn Bank’s next move: expanding its footprint while deepening community ties

Just In

Must Read

Business

Manufacturing already has made a comeback in most states

manufacturing PA NJ

Sponsored

Mid Penn Bank’s next move: expanding its footprint while deepening community ties

Limited - Mid Penn Bank - Admin Center

Media

Former CBS personality Jessica Kartalija joins 6ABC Action News

Jessica Kartalija 6ABC

Fitness

Creative ways to stay active, and burn calories, during the holidays

Creative Exercise Ideas

Entertainment

Kevin Hart, Jim Gaffigan are among Dec. comedy shows highlights

December comedy Philly

Eagles

The Eagles' six-game win streak to the top of the NFC East by the numbers

Saquon-Barkley-TD-Celebration-Eagles-Commanders-Week-11-NFL-2024.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved