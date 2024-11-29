Driver of stolen car charged after police chase and crash in Bucks County

The driver of a stolen car is facing charges after leading police on a chase and crashing into an SUV with seven people inside in Bucks County on Thanksgiving evening.

According to authorities, the Lower Makefield Police Department responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at the Polo Run apartment complex on Yardley Langhorne Road. Officers identified the car as stolen, and a person fled the scene in the vehicle.

Police pursued the car but called it off shortly after in Yardley Borough. But officers from Upper Makefield Township later resumed the chase.

Officers put down spike strips near the entrance of Calhoun Street Bridge in Morrisville, which connects to Trenton. The spike strips caused the stolen vehicle to collide with an SUV that was moving at a slow rate of speed on East Trenton Avenue.

The seven occupants in the SUV were checked for injuries but were all okay, police say. The driver of the stolen car was taken to a hospital for a head wound that required stitches. The driver is in police custody.