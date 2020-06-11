More Sports:

June 11, 2020

Live 2020 MLB draft tracker: Phillies have three picks on Day 2

By Evan Macy
Matt-Klentak_120419_usat Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies general manager Matt Klentak speaks with members of the media during general managers meetings at the Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia.

Well, it's a lot less work for us...

The MLB Draft continues today with Day 2, as rounds 2-through-5 will commence this afternoon starting at 5 p.m.

Typically, the draft meanders for an entire weekend, containing 40 rounds with thousands of players selected from the high school and college ranks put to work in the minor leagues.

With no minor league season, very limited scouting and no MLB season scheduled to begin yet, this year's event is a lot different. And it makes sense as to why.

The Phillies, who selected high school hurler Mick Abel with the 15th-overall pick have three more selections in the draft. They will not choose in the second round — that pick was surrender when they signed Zack Wheeler this offseason — but they will pick in the third, fourth and fifth rounds.

We'll keep tabs on the newest Phillies right here:

Round 3, Pick 15 (87th overall)

Round 4, Pick 15 (116th overall)

Round 5, Pick 15 (146th overall)

Also, be sure to follow along live with all the news, analysis and breakdowns with our live stream and open thread below:

PhillyVoice Staff

