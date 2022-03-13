Phillies considering Odubel Herrera return, report says

According to a report from NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jim Salisbury, the Phillies could possible bring back outfielder Odubel Herrera this offseason:

Herrera, who served an 85-game suspension in 2019 for violating Major League Baseball's Join Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, is coming off a 2021 season in which he hit .260 with an OPS of .726 and 13 home runs.

Herrera was an All-Star selection in 2016 during a season in which he had an on-base percentage of .361 with 15 homers and 25 steals. He never fulfilled that promise he showcased during his 24-year-old campaign and things only went from bad to worse for Herrera when including his 2019 domestic violence arrest.

The Phillies do need help at outfield certainly, but when considering Herrera's past plus his seemingly endless base-running and fielding blunders, it'd be best for the organization on several levels to move on from Herrera's tenure in red pinstripes.