2023 NFL Draft: First round live updates, Eagles analysis, and open thread

UPDATE [7:52 p.m.] – The Eagles have a draft-day trade, but it's tied to Jonathan Gannon's departure for Arizona rather than anything involving the 10th or 30th overall picks.



Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Eagles will be receiving the Cardinals' third-round pick at 66th overall in exchange for pick No. 94 and a fifth-rounder in 2024 as a settlement to a tampering investigation regarding Gannon's hire.

A joint statement on the matter from the Eagles and Cardinals:

UPDATE [7:32 p.m.] – Howie Roseman was rumored to be working the phones Wednesday and may be picking up the pace with the countdown to the draft in its final minutes.



Per Albert Breer over at Sports Illustrated, the Eagles have reportedly had "detailed discussions" on deals to move up with both the Seahawks for pick No. 5 and the Falcons for pick No. 8.

Wrote Breer:

We mentioned the Eagles potentially going up, and Philly has had detailed discussions on deals with the Seahawks at No. 5 and the Falcons at No. 8 (they’ve touched base with Detroit, Houston and Vegas, too). I think both are in play, if things fall the right way, with GM Howie Roseman also having done his homework on moving down from both 10 and 30. [SI.com]

The Eagles have believed targets they may need to move up for, like offensive tackle Paris Johnson, edge rusher Will Anderson, and running back Bijan Robinson, and they may be setting up to make a trade up for one of them.

After three months of speculating about what the Philadelphia Eagles will do in the 2023 NFL Draft, the first round is finally here. Will the Eagles trade up? Trade back? Stay put? And will they take a pass rusher, an offensive lineman, a cornerback, a running back 😱, or some other unforeseen position with their two first-round picks?

It's an important draft for Howie Roseman and the Eagles, who lost a bunch of free agents this offseason after a run to the Super Bowl in 2022. Can the Eagles find young talent that will serve as the core of a contending team going forward, or will the 2023 draft be remembered for missed opportunities?

Here's a place for you to discuss the first round as it unravels. If you haven't already bookmarked our 2022 Eagles draft board, it's not too late, as we'll be updating that throughout the entire draft. Here are some other helpful links if you're playing catchup on draft season:



• The Eagles' 2023 draft picks

• A ranking of the Eagles' draft needs



• Eagles draft board



• The Eagles' top 10 options with the No. 10 overall pick



Feel free to speak your mind in the comment section below.

