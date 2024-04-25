2024 NFL Draft: First round live updates, Eagles analysis, and open thread

After months of speculating about what the Philadelphia Eagles will do in the 2024 NFL Draft, the first round is finally here. Will the Eagles trade up? Trade back? Stay put? And will they take a cornerback, an offensive lineman, or some other player at an unforeseen position with their first-round pick?

It's an important draft for Howie Roseman and the Eagles, who are looking to rebound from one of the worst late-season collapses in the city's history. Here's a place for you to discuss the first round as it unravels. If you haven't already bookmarked our 2024 Eagles draft board, it's not too late, as we'll be updating that throughout the entire draft. Here are some other helpful links if you're playing catchup on draft season:

• The Eagles' 2024 draft picks

• A ranking of the Eagles' draft needs



• Eagles draft board



• The Eagles' top 10 options with their first-round pick

Feel free to speak your mind in the comment section below.

