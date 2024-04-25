More Sports:

April 25, 2024

2024 NFL Draft: First round live updates, Eagles analysis, and open thread

Follow along as the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft unfolds.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
042524NFLDraft Mandi Wright/USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2024 NFL Draft is finally here.

After months of speculating about what the Philadelphia Eagles will do in the 2024 NFL Draft, the first round is finally here. Will the Eagles trade up? Trade back? Stay put? And will they take a cornerback, an offensive lineman, or some other player at an unforeseen position with their first-round pick?

It's an important draft for Howie Roseman and the Eagles, who are looking to rebound from one of the worst late-season collapses in the city's history. Here's a place for you to discuss the first round as it unravels. If you haven't already bookmarked our 2024 Eagles draft board, it's not too late, as we'll be updating that throughout the entire draft. Here are some other helpful links if you're playing catchup on draft season:

The Eagles' 2024 draft picks

A ranking of the Eagles' draft needs

Eagles draft board

The Eagles' top 10 options with their first-round pick

Feel free to speak your mind in the comment section below.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

