2024 U.S. vice presidential debate to be hosted at Pennsylvania's Lafayette College

Next year, Pennsylvania's role in influencing the outcome of the U.S. presidential election could be even bigger than usual. Lafayette College, a private liberal arts college in Easton, Pa. is scheduled to host the one and only official vice presidential debate leading up to the 2024 election.

The televised U.S. vice presidential debate will be conducted on the campus of the Lehigh Valley college on September 25, 2024, the U.S. Commission on Presidential Debates announced on Monday.

The nonpartisan commission, which is responsible for planning and conducting debates between major party presidential candidates, released the full list of dates and places for next year's debates.

The first presidential debate will be held at Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas, followed by two more televised debates between the two major party candidates vying for the presidency in 2024.

The Sept. 25 vice presidential debate at Layfette College is the only such exchange scheduled to be held between the 2024 vice presidential candidates. Barring any major, unforeseen changes, that debate will be held between current U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and the vice presidential nominee whoever wins the Republican Party's presidential primary process, which starts on January 15.

The 2024 vice presidential debate will be held in the Kirby Sports Center on Lafayette College's campus, the school announced in a statement. Additional details on the vice presidential debate are expected to be announced next year.