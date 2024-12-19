After sit-in protest delays vote, City Council approves 76ers arena legislation

December 19, 2024
"The leadership that Council and the Mayor have displayed embodies a greater vision for Philadelphia," he continued. "They recognize how important this project is for the revitalization of our city. ... Although a lot of work has been done to get here, we know there is much more to do. We look forward to pursuing the remaining approvals to make 76Place a reality."
Mohan Seshadri, a member of the No Arena Coalition, said 30 people were arrested in the downstairs chamber following the morning's demonstrations. Additional protesters were arrested upstairs, he added, though he could not provide a number. One individual was thrown against plexiglass, he claimed.
The legislators were scheduled to consider the legislative package for final passage in the Thursday session. Before the 10 a.m. meeting could get under way, however, anti-arena activists marched onto the chamber floor, linked arms and sat on the ground.
City Council President Kenyatta Johnson repeatedly asked the group to "please clear the floor" amid a loud din of chants and boos. The protesters pointed at council members who voted the arena legislation out of committee last week and yelled "sell out" as Johnson tried to call the room to order. Officers later arrived — to cheers from the arena's supporters — to cuff and haul the protesters out of the chamber.
Police are removing protesters holding a sit-in at City Council ahead of today's vote on the proposed 76ers arena. pic.twitter.com/C9TXIs8ixB— PhillyVoice (@thephillyvoice) December 19, 2024
