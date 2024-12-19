After sit-in protest delays vote, City Council approves 76ers arena legislation

PhillyVoice's staff is covering today's City Council meeting and the vote on legislation for the 76ers arena plan. This article is being updated with new information as it becomes available.





UPDATE (1:09 p.m.): 76ers co-owner David Adelman called the legislation's passage "a critical milestone in the development of 76Place at Market East" in a statement following the vote. 76ers co-owner David Adelman called the legislation's passage "a critical milestone in the development of 76Place at Market East" in a statement following the vote. "The leadership that Council and the Mayor have displayed embodies a greater vision for Philadelphia," he continued. "They recognize how important this project is for the revitalization of our city. ... Although a lot of work has been done to get here, we know there is much more to do. We look forward to pursuing the remaining approvals to make 76Place a reality." Mohan Seshadri, a member of the No Arena Coalition, said 30 people were arrested in the downstairs chamber following the morning's demonstrations. Additional protesters were arrested upstairs, he added, though he could not provide a number. One individual was thrown against plexiglass, he claimed.

UPDATE (12:28 p.m.): City Council approved the legislation authorizing the 76ers arena on Market Street. Most of the bills passed by a 12-5 vote, with Councilmembers Kendra Brooks, Nicolas O'Rouke, Jeffrey Young, Jamie Gauthier and Rue Landau opposed. Gauthier and Landau voted yes on a single overlay bill.

Michaela Althouse/for PhillyVoice Anti-arena protesters delayed the Thursday morning City Council session with a sit-in on the chamber floor. Officers arrested and hauled the group away by around 10:25 a.m.



A sit-in protest delayed the City Council vote on the 76ers arena and led to several arrests.

The legislators were scheduled to consider the legislative package for final passage in the Thursday session. Before the 10 a.m. meeting could get under way, however, anti-arena activists marched onto the chamber floor, linked arms and sat on the ground.

City Council President Kenyatta Johnson repeatedly asked the group to "please clear the floor" amid a loud din of chants and boos. The protesters pointed at council members who voted the arena legislation out of committee last week and yelled "sell out" as Johnson tried to call the room to order. Officers later arrived — to cheers from the arena's supporters — to cuff and haul the protesters out of the chamber.

The circle on the floor was cleared around 10:25 a.m. The meeting officially started roughly 10 minutes later.

