December 25, 2025

A recession pop dance party offers a New Year’s Eve night on a budget in Philly

The late 2000s pop era returns to Underground Arts with no bottle service and a midnight countdown.

If starting 2026 by pretending everything is fine feels unrealistic, there is a New Year’s Eve party in Philadelphia built for exactly that mood.

The Recession Pop Dance Party takes over Underground Arts on Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 9 p.m., leaning into the glitter-heavy pop era that soundtracked the late 2000s and early 2010s. The night centers on high-energy hits from artists like Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Kesha, Rihanna, LMFAO, Pitbull and the Black Eyed Peas, delivering the kind of dance-floor anthems that once made financial stress feel temporarily irrelevant.

Recession pop refers to the stretch from roughly 2008 to 2013, when club-ready anthems leaned heavily into escapism. The songs were loud, sparkly and intentionally unserious, often sounding designed to drown out thoughts of rent, unemployment and what came next. It was pop music at its most chaotic and, for many listeners, its most effective.

That spirit carries through the night with themed drink specials, projected visuals and a midnight countdown to welcome 2026. There is no dress code and no expectation that anyone arrives with their life neatly figured out.

The party starts at 9 p.m., and advance tickets are $20. Tickets are available online, and based on past New Year’s Eve crowds, waiting until the last minute may not be the best way to start the year.

Recession Pop NYE Dance Party

Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 9 p.m.
Underground Arts
1200 Callowhill Street

Philadelphia, PA 19107
Tickets: $20 online

