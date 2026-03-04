More Events:

March 04, 2026

ABBA-themed dance party coming to South Philly’s American Swedish Historical Museum

The March 21 'ExtrABBAganza' event will feature disco hits, drag performances and a retro-themed dance floor.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Parties ABBA
ABBA Dance Party - ASHM Provided Courtesy/American Swedish Historical Museum

The American Swedish Historical Museum will host its ABBA-themed “ExtrABBAganza” dance party March 21 in South Philly.

If you know every word to “Dancing Queen,” an ABBA-themed dance party in South Philly might be your kind of night out.

The American Swedish Historical Museum (ASHM) will host its “ExtrABBAganza” Dance Party on Saturday, March 21 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Philadelphia DJ Robert Drake will spin ABBA favorites and other disco-era tracks throughout the evening. Attendees are encouraged to dress in 1970s-inspired outfits, and the night will also feature a drag tribute to ABBA with performances by Summer St. Cartier, Miss Troy, Amerie Jameson and Morgan Morgan Morgan, along with dance and costume contests.

Food will be available from a Swedish-inspired buffet, and the museum will offer a cash bar with themed cocktails and mocktails. 

Tickets cost $40. Registration and additional details are available on the museum’s website.

ASHM's ExtrABBAganza Dance Party

Saturday, March 21 from 7-10 p.m.
American Swedish Historical Museum
1900 Pattison Ave.
Philadelphia, PA, 19145
Tickets: $40

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff. 


PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Parties ABBA Music American Swedish Historical Museum

Videos

Featured

Purchased -Woman looking angrily at her phone

Decoding bad financial advice: How to steer clear of social media Scams
Limited - Glencairn Museum

An evening of musical legacy: Curtis Chamber Orchestra performs at Glencairn Museum

Just In

Must Read

Accidents

Blaze at West Philly rowhome sends nine firefighters to hospital

Wynnefield fire

Sponsored

Cooper expands prostate cancer care

Limited - MD Anderson at Cooper

Addiction

Abusing small amounts of Adderall causes adverse heart effects, study says

Adderall Abuse Effects

Nature

The latest gardening trends include eco-friendly practices

Cut flowers

Women's History Month

The Wardrobe to host free clothing events across the Philly region to address clothing insecurity

The Wardrobe Open Wardrobe Event

Eagles

Seven takeaways from Howie Roseman's and Nick Sirianni's NFL Combine press conferences

022526HowieRoseman

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved