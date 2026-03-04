ABBA-themed dance party coming to South Philly’s American Swedish Historical Museum

If you know every word to “Dancing Queen,” an ABBA-themed dance party in South Philly might be your kind of night out.

The American Swedish Historical Museum (ASHM) will host its “ExtrABBAganza” Dance Party on Saturday, March 21 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Philadelphia DJ Robert Drake will spin ABBA favorites and other disco-era tracks throughout the evening. Attendees are encouraged to dress in 1970s-inspired outfits, and the night will also feature a drag tribute to ABBA with performances by Summer St. Cartier, Miss Troy, Amerie Jameson and Morgan Morgan Morgan, along with dance and costume contests.

Food will be available from a Swedish-inspired buffet, and the museum will offer a cash bar with themed cocktails and mocktails.

Tickets cost $40. Registration and additional details are available on the museum’s website.



