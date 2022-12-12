'Abbott Elementary' leads 2023 Golden Globe television nominations

December 12, 2022
"Abbott Elementary," the acclaimed ABC sitcom set in a Philadelphia public school, received five Golden Globe nominations Monday, making it the most-nominated television show.
The mockmentary received a nomination for best musical or comedy series, and acting nods for creator Quinta Brunson, Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tyler James Williams.
Congratulations to the nominees for Best Musical/Comedy Series
✨ Abbott Elementary
✨ The Bear
✨ Hacks
✨ Only Murders in the Building
✨ Wednesday #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/BRlSK860IS
Five other television shows – "The Crown," "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," "Only Murders in the Building," "Pam & Tommy" and "The White Lotus" – each received four nominations. "The Banshees of Inisherin" led all movies with eight nominations.
"Top Gun Maverick," which stars Downingtown native Miles Teller, was nominated for best drama. Berks County native Taylor Swift was nominated for best original song for "Carolina," from the movie "Where the Crawdads sing." Eddie Redmayne received a nomination for best supporting actor in a movie for his role in "The Good Nurse," a film based on a true story about a serial killer in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
The 2023 Golden Globe nominees were voted on by 96 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and, for the first time, 103 non-members from 62 countries. The new voters were recruited from international industry organizations, prestigious foreign film festivals and the journalism industry.
The Golden Globes recognition is the latest token of success for "Abbott Elementary," which has broken ABC viewership and ratings records in its second season. The show's first season won three Emmy Awards. Brunson, a Philadelphia native, was recently interviewed by Oprah and honored as one of People magazine's 2022 "People of the Year."
The midseason winter finale of "Abbott Elementary," which featured the cast's holiday festivities, aired Dec. 7 and can be streamed now on Hulu. The show's second season will continue Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 9 p.m. on ABC.
see you on January 4th!
Here are the four categories in which "Abbott Elementary" was nominated. A full list of the 2023 nominees can be found on the Golden Globe Awards website. The show will be broadcast at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10 on NBC and Peacock.
"Abbott Elementary," ABC
"The Bear," FX
"Hacks," HBO Max
"Only Murders in the Building," Hulu
"Wednesday," Netflix
Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"
Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"
Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"
Jenna Ortega, "Wednesday"
Jean Smart, "Hacks"
Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"
Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"
Julia Garner, "Ozark"
Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"
Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"
John Lithgow, "The Old Man"
Jonathan Pryce, "The Crown"
John Turturro, "Severance"
Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"
Henry Winkler, "Barry"
