January 07, 2025

Play 'Abbott Elementary' and 'It's Always Sunny' bingo during Wednesday's crossover episode

Claim a square if the gang speaks to the camera crew, pitches a horrible business idea or scars a student for life.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Abbott Elementary
Abbott Always Sunny Provided image/Disney/Gilles Mingasson

Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Dee (Kaitlin Olson) will cross paths during the 'Abbott Elementary' crossover episode with 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia,' airing Wednesday on ABC.

After months of speculation, Instagram teasers and preview clips, "Abbott Elementary" will finally debut its crossover episode with "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" on Wednesday night.

MORE: Ushers at Ensemble Arts prepare to strike after rejecting latest contract proposal

The Season 4 installment, called "Volunteers," brings Dennis, Dee, Mac, Charlie and Frank onto school grounds to assist the teachers. To the surprise of no one, it doesn't go well. While it's unclear what exactly causes the ruckus, we have a few guesses — and turned them into a bingo card for fans to play as the episode unfolds.

Mark off five squares in a vertical, horizontal or diagonal sequence to win this very special ode to Philadelphia's preeminent sitcoms. There are no prizes, but if Rickety Cricket actually shows up on "Abbott Elementary," we'll consider that a reward:

