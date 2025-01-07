Play 'Abbott Elementary' and 'It's Always Sunny' bingo during Wednesday's crossover episode

After months of speculation, Instagram teasers and preview clips, "Abbott Elementary" will finally debut its crossover episode with "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" on Wednesday night.

The Season 4 installment, called "Volunteers," brings Dennis, Dee, Mac, Charlie and Frank onto school grounds to assist the teachers. To the surprise of no one, it doesn't go well. While it's unclear what exactly causes the ruckus, we have a few guesses — and turned them into a bingo card for fans to play as the episode unfolds.

Mark off five squares in a vertical, horizontal or diagonal sequence to win this very special ode to Philadelphia's preeminent sitcoms. There are no prizes, but if Rickety Cricket actually shows up on "Abbott Elementary," we'll consider that a reward:

