Live coverage: Eight reported dead in shooting at synagogue in Pittsburgh

Eight people are reported dead and others are injured as of 11:30 a.m. after a shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

A suspect has reportedly surrendered to a SWAT team on the scene.

The shooting took place at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood, a residential, predominantly Jewish neighborhood. The synagogue itself is located across the street from The Children's Institute, an organization which offers on-site treatment for children with special needs.

You can watch full coverage from CBS News here:

The synagogue is believed to have been full for a Saturday service, and people were reportedly barricaded inside the synagogue, according to KDKA.

When police officers arrived on the scene, the gunman reportedly opened fire on the officers, and three were shot.

Some politician reactions from Twitter, including Tom Wolf, who announced on Twitter he's going to travel to Pittsburgh this afternoon:

And here's video of a police briefing to the press from the scene:

This is a developing story. We’ll update with more information as it becomes available.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.