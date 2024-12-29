More Events:

December 29, 2024

'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' video game tour to stop by Adventure Aquarium next month

The experience will be at the Camden aquarium from Jan. 11 through Feb. 12.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
adventure aquarium animal crossing Provided Image/Nintendo

The 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' tour stops by Adventure aquarium from Jan. 11 through Feb. 12 with photo opportunities and character appearances.

Adventure Aquarium guests can step inside "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" next month when a touring experience inspired by the cozy video game comes to town.

The "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" national aquarium tour will be at the Camden aquarium from Saturday, Jan. 11, through Wednesday, Feb. 12, with themed activities, photo opportunities and character visits. The events will be included with general admission tickets and annual aquarium memberships.

MORE: Get inked up at the Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Festival in January

"Animal Crossing: New Horizons," part of Nintendo's "Animal Crossing" series, was released for the Nintendo Switch in 2020, and its popularity skyrocketed amid COVID-19 lockdowns. It became the most popular game in the series, which has been running since 2001, and the second best-selling Switch game to date, the Guardian reported. The premise of the game is that players move to a deserted island, where they can explore and create their own paradise as they meet fellow island dwellers. 

The aquarium experience debuted last year at the Seattle Aquarium and Nintendo has since launched a national tour that kicked off in June and later expanded to add Adventure Aquarium. When it comes to Camden, the "Animal Crossing" tour will include multiple photo ops. Plus, there will be some meet-and-greet opportunities with characters from the game, with dates yet to be announced by the aquarium.

During the festivities, Adventure Aquarium will also have My Nintendo kiosks, where guests can check in to receive points that can be redeemed online for digital and physical rewards. There will also be themed signage throughout the attraction that has information about sea creatures presented by Blathers, the curator of the museum in the game.

Adventure Aquarium tickets and memberships can be purchased online.

'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' aquarium tour

Saturday, Jan. 11, through Wednesday, Feb. 12
Adventure Aquarium
1 Riverside Drive, Camden, NJ

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

