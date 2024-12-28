Get inked up at the Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Festival in January

Whether you're looking for some new body art or simply admire the visual form, the Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Festival should provide ample opportunity for both.

The 27th iteration of the annual show is returning to the Pennsylvania Convention Center, taking place from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26. The three-day expo features world-renowned ink masters and performances from a variety of sideshow acts. Tickets for a single day are $25 and $50 for the whole three-day show.

Attendees can get inked by hundreds of artists bringing their own flair to the show floor, with styles ranging from traditional to modern and blackwork to color realism. Vendors sell jewelry, clothing, artwork and other "bizarre oddities."

Villain Arts, the convention organizer, says the show's "jaw-dropping" performances include suspension, contortion, sword-swallowing and burlesque.

The festival's website highlights several acts, such as suspension artist Cruella Morgan, "America's Got Talent" stars Captain & Maybelle and Ringling Brothers juggler James Maltman.

The line-up of special guests at this year's festival features cult film director Lloyd Kaufman, several former contestants from the competition television show "Ink Master" and international artists from Italy and Switzerland.

Local bar Tattooed Mom, located at 530 South St., will host after-parties for the festival that Friday and Saturday with a late Happy Hour from 10-11 p.m. both nights.

Friday, Jan. 24 to Sunday, Jan. 26 (Day Pass $25, Weekend Pass $50)

Pennsylvania Convention Center

1101 Arch St., Philadelphia