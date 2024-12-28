More Events:

December 28, 2024

Get inked up at the Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Festival in January

The annual event returns to the Pennsylvania Convention Center Jan. 24-26 and features a variety of unusual sideshow acts.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Philadelphia Tattoo Convention Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The 27th annual Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Festival takes place Jan. 24-26 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Attendees can observe various styles of tattoos or watch a live performance from several sideshow act performances. Above, a photo from the 2018 festival.

Whether you're looking for some new body art or simply admire the visual form, the Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Festival should provide ample opportunity for both.

The 27th iteration of the annual show is returning to the Pennsylvania Convention Center, taking place from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26. The three-day expo features world-renowned ink masters and performances from a variety of sideshow acts. Tickets for a single day are $25 and $50 for the whole three-day show.

MORE: January's comedy shows include Martin Lawrence at Atlantic City and a murder mystery dinner show

Attendees can get inked by hundreds of artists bringing their own flair to the show floor, with styles ranging from traditional to modern and blackwork to color realism. Vendors sell jewelry, clothing, artwork and other "bizarre oddities."

Villain Arts, the convention organizer, says the show's "jaw-dropping" performances include suspension, contortion, sword-swallowing and burlesque. 

The festival's website highlights several acts, such as suspension artist Cruella Morgan, "America's Got Talent" stars Captain & Maybelle and Ringling Brothers juggler James Maltman.

The line-up of special guests at this year's festival features cult film director Lloyd Kaufman, several former contestants from the competition television show "Ink Master" and international artists from Italy and Switzerland.

Local bar Tattooed Mom, located at 530 South St., will host after-parties for the festival that Friday and Saturday with a late Happy Hour from 10-11 p.m. both nights.

Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Festival

Friday, Jan. 24 to Sunday, Jan. 26 (Day Pass $25, Weekend Pass $50)
Pennsylvania Convention Center
1101 Arch St., Philadelphia
Read more Festivals Tattoos Philadelphia Pennsylvania Convention Center Tattoo Convention Circus

