January's comedy shows include Martin Lawrence at Atlantic City and a murder mystery dinner show

Actor and comedian Martin Lawrence is hitting the road for the first time in eight years, and his comedy tour is making a stop in Atlantic City.

He's bringing his Y'all Know What It Is! show to Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena on Jan. 25 at 8 p.m. Lawrence's return to stand-up comes months after his movie comeback in the action film "Bad Boys: Ride or Die." His lengthy filmography includes "Do the Right Thing," "Big Momma's House" and his 1990s sitcom "Martin."

Ticket prices to see Lawrence range from $102 to $371.

Here are more comedy shows in the Philadelphia region in January. (Tickets were available for the performances listed below at the time this article was published):

Deon Cole: 'Conan' and 'Black-ish' alum

Actor and comedy writer Deon Cole is performing his Amazing Birthday Extravaganza show at Helium Comedy Club in Rittenhouse from Jan. 10 through Jan. 12.

The star of "Average Joe" on BET+ also appears in Netflix's "The Madness" and the 2023 film "The Color Purple," both of which star Philly native Colman Domingo. Before his recent roles, he was a writer for Conan O'Brien and starred in the sitcom "Black-ish."

Cole has two shows on Jan. 10 and 11 and one on Jan. 12. General admission tickets are $42, and reserved seats are $52.

K. Trevor Wilson: Canadian comedy you'll appreciate

Comedian K. Trevor Wilson, known for his role as Squirrely Dan on the sitcom "Letterkenny," is taking the stage at Punch Line Philly in Fishtown from Jan. 17 through Jan. 19.

Wilson has mainly appeared in Canadian productions, but he has also performed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and Comedy Central's "Roast Battle." His stage persona is quite different from his soft-spoken "Letterkenny" character, though Squirrely Dan hilariously tried his hand at observational comedy in a few episodes of the sitcom.

Tickets for Wilson's shows range from $32 to $46.

Russell Peters: Stand-up royalty

Canadian comedian Russell Peters is stopping by Punch Line Philly from Jan. 23 through Jan. 25.

Peters was named one of the most successful working comedians in 2013, earning $21 million that year and amassing an internet following. While his name recognition isn't the strongest in the United States, he has plenty of prestige after winning a Peabody Award as a producer for the documentary show "Hip-Hop Evolution" in 2016.

The 7:30 p.m. show on Jan. 24 and both shows on Jan. 25 are sold out. Tickets for his Jan. 23 show at 7:30 p.m. and his Jan. 24 show at 9:45 p.m. are still available for $56. Tickets are also on sale on the secondary ticket markets.

Dinner Detective Murder Mystery: Exactly what it sounds like

For a more interactive experience, consider the Dinner Detective comedy murder mystery show at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Center City on Jan. 11 and Jan. 25.

It's an elaborate dining experience in which actors blend in with everyone else in the room. Scenes play out, and anyone can be a suspect. It's an unpredictable social and theatrical event, one that may include prop guns, blackouts and simulated gunshots — all part of the show, of course.

Tickets for the Dinner Detective Murder Mystery are $75. There are also two additional shows on Feb. 8 and 15.

Other January comedy shows