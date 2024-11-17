New trailer for 'The Madness' shows Colman Domingo as a media pundit framed for murder in the Poconos

In an upcoming Netflix series, Colman Domingo portrays a public figure who becomes tangled in a dangerous conspiracy after stumbling upon a murder in the Poconos.

All eight episodes of "The Madness" premiere on Thursday, Nov. 28. A new trailer shows Philly-native Domingo as a media pundit who has to fight for his innocence and his life after discovering a body in the mountains.

"I think I’m getting framed for murder," Domingo says in the trailer.

In "The Madness," Domingo plays political consultant-turned-TV pundit Muncie Daniels who is on sabbatical in the Poconos to write a novel. The trailer shows Muncie finding the bloody crime scene before being chased through the woods by masked gunmen. He also tries to talk to police officers, who seem skeptical of his story. It turns out the victim was a "notorious" white supremacist, and his murder is being pinned on Muncie.

"I was in the wrong place at the wrong time," Muncie says in the trailer. "I'm Black. I'm on TV. I was there. I'm walking around with a bullseye on my back."

Muncie must go on the run as he tries to clear his name and unravel a global conspiracy. Along the way, he'll reconnect with his family, gain unexpected allies and fight against disinformation.

Domingo told Netflix that his character is based on real media pundits, "who are respected, at times challenged, even by their own communities. Sometimes looked at as being not Black enough, and then to some folks, too Black. He is someone who was definitely an activist when he was younger, then moved into a different echelon and then became a bit of a superstar. He’s a little bit removed from the communities he was advocating for."

"The Madness" also stars Marsha Stephanie Blake ("When They See Us"), Gabrielle Graham ("21 Thunder"), John Ortiz ("Silver Linings Playbook"), Tamsin Topolski ("The Diplomat") and Thaddeus J. Mixson ("Creed III"). The series was created by Stephen Belber ("The Laramie Project").

Watch the full trailer below: