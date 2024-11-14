What to stream: 'Meet Me Next Christmas,' Outer Banks' and 'Shrinking'

Whether you're looking to dive into the holiday tunes early, immerse yourself in a historical fantasy land, hit the high seas for a treasure hunt, or LOL as you watch therapists work through their own personal problems, there's something for you to stream.

As some of my fall reality TV favorites like "The Golden Bachelorette" and "Dancing with the Stars" begin to wind down, I've found entertainment, drama and poignant moments in a variety of streaming movies and shows.

Here are some of those favorites of mine that are available on Netflix, Prime Video and Apple TV+ — in case you're looking for something to watch while you're cuddled up at home between ice skating excursions and holiday pop-up bar hopping.

Meet Me Next Christmas

For those of us who are ready to fully embrace the holiday season — no matter that we haven't yet reached Thanksgiving — plenty of streaming services are beginning to roll out their Christmas rom-com offerings. Netflix's first new holiday film of the season, "Meet Me Next Christmas," caught my eye, maybe because it became the streamer's most-watched title last week during its debut.

The film follows Layla (Christina Milian), who is happily coupled up when she has a meet cute with a handsome stranger (Kofi Siriboe) at the airport. Despite Layla's taken status, she promises that if she's single next Christmas Eve, she'll meet her new friend at the Pentatonix concert in New York City. Things complicate when the tickets for the a cappella group's concert are sold out, and Layla must incite the help of a goofy-yet-lovable ticket concierge named Teddy (Devale Ellis).

"Meet Me Next Christmas" is reminiscent of your typical cheesy Hallmark Christmas movie formula — including corny love proclamations and gaping plot holes — but it also has a few twists and turns and some added star power. Plus, there are plenty of catchy Christmas tunes via Pentatonix.

My Lady Jane

While I have your attention, I would like to make a case for a show that was unceremoniously (and undeservedly!) canceled by Prime Video: "My Lady Jane." The historical, fantastical dramedy, which premiered in June, was discontinued by the streamer in August. Despite earning rave critical reviews, Amazon reportedly canceled it due to low viewership. That hasn't stopped fans of the show from rallying behind its renewal or transfer to another streamer, creating a social media storm and petition that has even attracted the attention of the likes of "Game of Thrones" creator George R.R. Martin.

So what's "My Lady Jane" about? Based on a book of the same name, the series reimagines the true story of Jane Grey, who briefly ruled England in the 1500s before being overthrown just nine days later by her cousin, "Bloody" Mary Tudor. As the show's iteration of Jane (Emily Bader) begrudgingly ascends to power, she must fend off would-be usurpers while facing complicated feelings toward a husband (Edward Bluemel) that she barely knows. Plus, the kingdom is full of Ethians, people who can transform into animals, and Jane soon finds out there are some shapeshifters within her own circle.

I was admittedly late to the game on this show, and am currently enjoying it myself. It's a witty take on the period piece, along the lines of "Bridgerton" or "The Great," and the chemistry between Bader and Bluemel is palpable. If you're all caught up on fall TV and not yet ready to dive into Christmas content, might I suggest tuning into "My Lady Jane" — and joining the save "My Lady Jane" movement?

Outer Banks

Remember when Netflix dropped the first season of "Outer Banks" during the pandemic as a feel-good rom-com buddy comedy with just a splash of treasure hunting? No? Me neither, since the following seasons have strayed from those upbeat vibes. The streamer released the second half of the teen drama's penultimate fourth season last week, and it was dark to say the least — and much of it took place far, far away from the beaches of North Carolina. This latest entry could not feel more different than that original warm and fuzzy beach show viewers once knew and loved, and that includes behind-the-scenes happenings, too.

This season follows John B. (Chase Stokes) and his central friend group of "Pogues" on their latest adventure, this time for the legendary pirate Blackbeard's treasure. The season features revelations about parenthood, a trip abroad to Morocco and a shocking death. Along with the season finale twist, the new season has made waves on social media because of intensifying rumors of a feud between stars Rudy Pankow and Madison Bailey, who play besties-turned-lovers JJ and Kiara on the show. The gossip has included speculation that the duo, who were formerly off-screen pals, had to use body doubles to film a PDA scene in Season 4 because they could not get along.

All this being said, it's still worth catching up on Season 4 if you've been a loyal "OBX" viewer from the start. Or, if you've never seen the series, now's a great time to binge it to understand all the TikToks about the off-camera drama.

Shrinking

Over on Apple TV+, a new episode of the dramedy "Shrinking" is being released weekly. The series follows a group of therapists dealing with their own traumas and issues as they attempt to help their patients.

During Season 2, protagonist Jimmy (Jason Segel) continues to grieve his wife's death as he tries to help one client Grace (Heidi Gardner) with lingering legal issues and continues to become overly involved in the life of patient-turned-roommate Sean (Luke Tennie). He's also trying to work through a romantic entanglement with his coworker Gaby (Jessica Williams), help his boss Paul (Harrison Ford) with health issues, and be there for his angsty teen daughter Alice (Lukita Maxwell). This season also features the shocking appearance of a character played by Brett Goldstein — the "Ted Lasso" standout who is also a writer on "Shrinking."

The "Shrinking" cast is stacked with star power and has incredible chemistry. I've found myself alternating between laughing and crying while watching this poignant, thought-provoking show. It's not too late to join the "Shrinking" fandom for this season, as episodes will continue releasing weekly until the Season 2 finale drops on Christmas Day.