Themed cocktails, seasonal dishes and twinkling lights return at these Philly holiday pop-ups

'Tis the season to dress up in an ugly sweater, throw on a reindeer-antler headband, and indulge in over-the-top holiday beverages from one of the Christmas bars popping up across Philadelphia.

Admire thousands of twinkling lights at Craftsman Row Saloon or McGillin's Olde Ale House, sip alcohol from wacky-shaped glasses at Butcher Bar or Tinsel, or get Grinch-y at Taqueria Amor. No matter your holiday vibe, there's sure to be a Philly pop-up for you — as long as you nab a reservation or don't mind waiting in a chilly line before imbibing.

After checking out Philly holiday attractions like the Dilworth Park ice rink, Founding Footsteps' BYOB holiday lights trolley or the Christmas Village, here are some pop-up bars where you can drink and be merry:

Butcher Bar | 2034 Chestnut St.

The Center City eatery is bringing back its Yule Lodge holiday pop-up from Wednesday, Nov. 20, through Friday, Jan. 17. The festivities will include themed cocktails — served in moose-eared mugs or as a Shotski — plus sweet and savory bites, glittering decor and Christmas tunes.

Craftsman Row Saloon | 112 S. 8th St.

The Center City hangout has already transformed for its Holiday Wonderland pop-up with 60,000 ornaments, 20,000 lights and 6,000 feet of garland. Guests can sip on over-the-top holiday milkshakes like the "All I Want for Christmas," made with vanilla ice cream, egg nog, cookies and candy. There will also be Christmas cocktails like the "Gingerbread Margarita" or "Candy Cane-tini," and hearty seasonal dishes like the "Christmas Dinner Burger," topped with stuffing and cranberry sauce. Craftsman Row Saloon's Holiday Wonderland will be open through Friday, Jan. 31.

The Prime Rib restaurant, located within the South Philly casino, is unveiling its "Drinks in Toyland" pop-up on Saturday, Nov. 16, and it will be open through Saturday, Jan. 11. The pop-up transforms the Prime Rib's "Library Bar" into a vintage toy store, complete with holiday decor and themed cocktails like the "Toy Shop Sangria" and "Chocolate Peppermint Martini." There will also be a Toys for Tots donation box, where revelers can drop off new, unwrapped toys.

McGillin's Olde Ale House | 1310 Drury St.

Philadelphia's oldest continuously operating pub is known for going all out with holiday decor. According to the McGillin's team, it took 15 "elves" five hours to decorate the bar, using 1,000 feet of garland, 1,200 feet of lights, 150 red bows and 200 ornaments. The bar is already serving holiday cocktails, like the eggnog martini and the "Ho-Ho-Hot Chocolate" (spiked with Irish whiskey). McGillin's is also hosting its annual toy drive on Wednesday, Dec. 4, and has an "Ugly Christmas Sweater Karaoke" party planned for sometime during the holiday season. Holiday shoppers can visit McGillin's pop-up store, located less than a block from the pub at 1314 Sansom St., to purchase Christmas gifts and bar merchandise.

Taqueria Amor | 4410 Main St.

The Mexican restaurant on Manayunk's Main Street is welcoming the fifth year of its Señor Grinch holiday pop-up from Thursday, Nov. 14, through Sunday, Jan. 5. Along with decking the halls with Christmas decor, Taqueria Amor will be serving themed margaritas — including the "Grinch A Rita," "Rudolph the Red Nosed Margarita" and "Snow Miser's Frozen Margarita." The restaurant will also play clips from nostalgic Christmas movies each night on a projector.

The Elephant | 1500 Locust St.

The Center City espresso martini bar began as a Christmas pop-up last year, and went on to become Valentine's Day and St. Patrick's Day pop-ups before finding its permanent groove. But the lounge is bringing back its original "White Elephant" holiday bar concept, named for the classic Christmas gift exchange, on Friday, Nov. 29. Visitors can expect themed espresso martinis, small plates, holiday music and Insta-worthy decor.

Tinsel | 116 S. 12th St.

Also in Center City, the shape-shifting Tinsel pop-up will return to its festive holiday state on Friday, Nov. 29, after spooking customers as a Halloween bar last month. Billing itself as "Philly's favorite Christmas bar," Tinsel will once again be extravagantly decorated and serve "hyper-curated and detailed" craft cocktails.

Uptown Beer Garden | 1500 JFK Blvd.

Move aside, "Polar Express." Uptown Beer Garden in Center City is launching its own holiday train-themed pop-up, the Uptown Express, on Friday, Nov. 22. The beer garden's transformation will include specialty cocktails, seasonal food and festive decor.

Know of any other festive pop-ups in Philly that we didn't mention? Let us know and we'll add them to the list!