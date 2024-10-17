McGillin's holiday pop-up is back. Here's a sneak peek at what they're selling

McGillin's Olde Ale House is kicking off the Christmas season early with the return of its Holiday Pop Up Shoppe, selling the bar's merchandise less than a block away from the historic pub.

The store is now open at 1314 Sansom Street — at the corner of Juniper and Sansom — Thursdays through Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. After a successful debut last year, the pop-up has opened a month earlier and is offering even more gifts and clothes. It's expected to stay open through at least New Year's Day, though manager Erin Meronyck hopes it can one day become a full-time staple.

"McGillin's is such an institution, and it's fun to see this new aspect of the business," Meronyck said. "There will never be another McGillin's, but this is a fun avenue to bring in new clientele."

Items being sold include hats, T-shirts, baby clothes, pet bandanas and more. There is also Philly sports-themed apparel — though Meronyck laments that the Phillies' postseason collapse happened before the shop could open.

Paying homage to the Irish background of McGillin's, the pop-up offers gifts imported from Ireland, including scarves, hats and tea.

The shop is also stocked with highly requested merchandise from last year's customers, including hats that read "Philly's oldest bar."

While McGillin's is still decked out for Halloween, the pop-up is a winter wonderland. There are Santa Claus statues, twinkling garland and Christmas trees — adorned with McGillin's ornaments, of course.

There's also a huge poster of longtime bartender John Doyle, which was donated to the bar by the now-closed Philadelphia History Museum at the Atwater Kent, Meronyck said.

Take a peek below at some of the goodies at the pop-up shop, to start planning your holiday shopping:

Franki Rudnesky/PhillyVoice McGillin's holiday pop-up store sells hats, shirts, baby clothes, pet bandanas and keychains.

Franki Rudnesky/PhillyVoice Ornaments sold at the McGillin's holiday store include cheeky sayings like 'He sees you when you're drinking' and 'Love you to McGillin's and back.'

Franki Rudnesky/PhillyVoice Shoppers can browse a selection of Irish-themed goods and gifts imported from Ireland.

Franki Rudnesky/PhillyVoice The pop-up sells McGillin's glasses, travel mugs, water bottles and shot glasses.

Franki Rudnesky/PhillyVoice The holiday pop-up sells gifts for all ages, like these stuffed animals wearing McGillin's shirts.