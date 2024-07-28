Adventure Aquarium celebrates 'SpongeBob SquarePants' 25th anniversary with screenings, activities

Adventure Aquarium is offering two months of nautical nonsense in honor of a cartoon sea critter who lives in a pineapple under the sea.

The Camden aquarium is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the beloved Nickelodeon cartoon "SpongeBob SquarePants" with a family-friendly immersive experience available through Sunday, Sept. 15. The festivities will include themed activities for Bikini Bottom residents of all ages.

"Just like SpongeBob, we find wonder in every corner of the ocean," Jennifer Porter, executive director of Adventure Aquarium, said in a release. "We invite our guests to join us this summer and dive into a sea of nostalgia and discovery. This special celebration will commemorate SpongeBob’s decades-long legacy that spans generations and blends imagination with education, creating an unforgettable experience for guests."

At the aquarium, visitors can snap photos with two SpongeBob-themed photo opportunities. They can also watch an episode of "SpongeBob" on the big screen in the aquarium's 3D Theater, or pick up a "SpongeBob SquarePants Earth Goal" activity sheet to learn how to make eco-conscious choices that benefit real-life sea creatures.

"SpongeBob" first premiered on Nickelodeon in the summer of 1999, introducing the world to the adventures of Krusty Krab fry cook SpongeBob along with iconic characters like Patrick Star, Squidward Tentacles, Mr. Krabs, Sandy Cheeks and Plankton. The animated series has reigned as the most-watched animated series for 22 consecutive years, according to Paramount.

The show's 25th anniversary was commemorated this weekend at San Diego Comic-Con, where Nickelodeon announced that "Star Wars" legend Mark Hamill will voice the villainous Flying Dutchman in the upcoming fourth SpongeBob film, "The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants," scheduled for a 2025 premiere.

Now through Sunday, Sept. 15



Times vary | General admission starts at $27.99



Adventure Aquarium



1 Riverside Drive, Camden, NJ