More News:

January 28, 2024

Meet Phantom, Adventure Aquarium's new giant Pacific octopus

The male, who is about 1 year old, can be seen now on exhibit in Zone D at the Camden aquarium

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Wildlife Adventure Aquarium
giant pacific octopus adventure aquarium Provided Image/Adventure Aquarium

Adventure Aquarium, located in Camden, recently welcomed a new male giant Pacific octopus named Phantom.

Adventure Aquarium recently welcomed a giant Pacific octopus. Thanks to a public vote, the Camden aquarium's newest resident now has a musical-inspired name.

Phantom is a male giant Pacific octopus, believed by aquarium staff to be about a year old. He was brought to Adventure Aquarium through an approved collector from Japan. Visitors can see him now on exhibit in Zone D. 

MORE: Live sloth, tortoises featured in new rainforest animal exhibit at Academy of Natural Sciences

Earlier this month, the aquarium called on the public to vote on the cephalopod's name. Other choices included Oswald, Zuko or Zorro. Voters chose Phantom, a name inspired by a scar across his eye.

"The name Phantom was inspired by the scar across the octopus's eye area that makes him look like he is wearing a white mask (like the Phantom of the Opera)," Adventure Aquarium wrote on Instagram. "Not to worry, the scar is harmless, it just looks cool!"


The giant Pacific octopus is the largest of all octopus species. They can weigh more than 100 pounds. In the wild, they live in the temperate waters of the Pacific Ocean, from Japan to Alaska and California. Despite having a typical life span of only 3-5 years, the giant Pacific octopus is considered among the longest-living species of octopus. 

Last month, Adventure Aquarium announced that its giant Pacific octopus, Charlie, had laid eggs. While Charlie's sex was previously a mystery to staff — because of a missing portion of the third right arm, which is where the sex of an octopus can be determined — laying eggs confirmed that she was a female.

Sadly, this also meant that Charlie entered into senescence, the final phase of an octopus’ life cycle. Shortly before Phantom's arrival, Charlie was transferred to a behind-the-scenes exhibit to receive end-of-life care and live out the rest of her days comfortably. She was humanely euthanized shortly after the move, the aquarium confirmed. 

Tickets to Adventure Aquarium can be purchased online.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Wildlife Adventure Aquarium Camden South Jersey Aquarium Animals Marine Life Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - WFC Arena Main Photo

Wells Fargo Center’s $400 million private transformation near complete
Purchased - Woman suffering an anxiety attack alone

Health anxiety: What it is and how to manage it

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Escaped prisoner Shane Pryor fled University City with help of another teen, police say
Shane Pryor Diggs

Sponsored

Health anxiety: What it is and how to manage it
Purchased - Woman suffering an anxiety attack alone

Illness

Philly health officials warn of hepatitis A exposures at ShopRite in Northeast Philly
012624 ShopRite Hep A

Entertainment

Colman Domingo to play Michael Jackson's father in next year's biopic about pop star
colman domingo michael jackson movie

Eagles

Five takeaways from Nick Sirianni's and Howie Roseman's end of season press conference
012524HowieRosemanNickSirianni

Festivals

Watch ice sculptors at work at the Founders Philly Freeze-Out in Manayunk
012524 Founders Freeze Out

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved