Adventure Aquarium offers free annual membership program for preschoolers

Young children can now spot stingrays and walk across a shark bridge at the Adventure Aquarium for free.

The Camden attraction announced Monday the return of its Pre-K Kid's Adventure pass, which offers a year of free access to the aquarium for kids 2 to 5 years old. There are a limited number of passes available, and this is the fourth year the aquarium has offered the program.

After registering online, parents activate the card in-person by bringing a copy of a birth certificate, passport, adoption papers or green card to the Adventure Aquarium box office before Oct. 27 to prove their child's age. After verification, kids will receive a member card, which is good for one year.



“Our Pre-K Kid’s Adventure Pass is the most accessible and affordable way to give kids year-round access to our amazing collection of aquatic life,” Adventure Aquarium Executive Director Jennifer Porter said in a statement. "Since 2020, we've proudly provided this complimentary membership to our youngest adventurers, igniting curiosity and nurturing a deep appreciation for the ocean's marvels. We’re excited to continue the tradition in 2024.”



Aquarium ticket prices start at $20 for kids ages 2 to 13, and annual memberships are available. Children under 2 can visit for free.

From now until Aug. 28, parents can also get a discounted membership for the aquarium. After registering for the pre-K pass, they can get 10% off yearly silver or gold memberships, which are $64.99 and $89.99, respectively. However, parents don't need an annual membership for kids to qualify for the pass.

The pre-K pass includes entrance to some of the special programming, including Christmas Underwater, which features a sunken Christmas tree and a Scuba Santa visit, a "real-life" mermaids exhibit in the spring, and "SpongeBob SquarePants" 25th anniversary celebration, happening now through Sept. 15.