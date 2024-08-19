More News:

August 19, 2024

Adventure Aquarium offers free annual membership program for preschoolers

The Camden attraction on Monday opened registration for its Pre-K Kid’s Adventure Pass to children ages 2 to 5.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Nature Adventure Aquarium
Adventure Aquarium Provided Image/Adventure Aquarium

Registration opened Monday for the Pre-K Kid’s Adventure Pass at the Adventure Aquarium, offering a year of free admission for children 2 to 5 years old.

Young children can now spot stingrays and walk across a shark bridge at the Adventure Aquarium for free. 

The Camden attraction announced Monday the return of its Pre-K Kid's Adventure pass, which offers a year of free access to the aquarium for kids 2 to 5 years old. There are a limited number of passes available, and this is the fourth year the aquarium has offered the program. 

MORE: Sample chocolate and coffee at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in September

After registering online, parents activate the card in-person by bringing a copy of a birth certificate, passport, adoption papers or green card to the Adventure Aquarium box office before Oct. 27 to prove their child's age. After verification, kids will receive a member card, which is good for one year. 

“Our Pre-K Kid’s Adventure Pass is the most accessible and affordable way to give kids year-round access to our amazing collection of aquatic life,” Adventure Aquarium Executive Director Jennifer Porter said in a statement. "Since 2020, we've proudly provided this complimentary membership to our youngest adventurers, igniting curiosity and nurturing a deep appreciation for the ocean's marvels. We’re excited to continue the tradition in 2024.”

Aquarium ticket prices start at $20 for kids ages 2 to 13, and annual memberships are available. Children under 2 can visit for free. 

From now until Aug. 28, parents can also get a discounted membership for the aquarium. After registering for the pre-K pass, they can get 10% off yearly silver or gold memberships, which are $64.99 and $89.99, respectively. However, parents don't need an annual membership for kids to qualify for the pass. 

The pre-K pass includes entrance to some of the special programming, including Christmas Underwater, which features a sunken Christmas tree and a Scuba Santa visit, a "real-life" mermaids exhibit in the spring, and "SpongeBob SquarePants" 25th anniversary celebration, happening now through Sept. 15. 



Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

