Adventure Aquarium to reopen with reservation requirement

Adventure Aquarium will reopen to members on July 15 after a four-month closure amid the COVID-19 crisis. The general public can return two days later.

All guests will be required to make an online reservation before visiting the Camden waterfront attraction – an effort to limit capacity amid the pandemic. Additional health and safety measures will be announced later this month.

Tickets can be purchased beginning July 10 on the aquarium's website.

Adventure Aquarium memberships have been extended by 120 days to cover the time that the facility was shut down. Any tickets that expired during the closure will be valid through October.



Reopening plans have been in development over the past few months so that the facility could resume operations whenever it was allowed to do so, aquarium officials said.

"Creating memories worth repeating has always been our purpose, but it means more now than ever before," Executive Director Vince Nicoletti said. "And after four months of closure, guest’s paid admission also means more now since it helps us provide exceptional care for our animals and continue our conservation efforts in our community and around the world."

The aquarium, which has been closed for four months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will release its health and safety guidelines on July 10.



At a minimum, capacity will be limited to 25% and employees and guests will be required to wear face coverings unless they have a personal health reason. Those are among the protocols that state officials have set for indoor activities.

The aquarium also will be subjected to heightened disinfection standards and more stringent social distancing protocols than those in place for outdoor activities. Health experts believe the coronavirus spreads more easily indoors.

The current limit on indoor gatherings in New Jersey is 100 people or 25% capacity — whichever number is lower.