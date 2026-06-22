Aesop Queer Library to give away free books celebrating LGBTQ+ voices

More than 115,000 books by LGBTQIA2S+ authors have been distributed through Aesop's Queer Library initiative since it launched six years ago. Later this month, the program will make its Philadelphia debut with a three-day stop in Center City.

From June 26-28, Aesop's Walnut Street store will host a Queer Library Reading Room, where visitors can browse a curated collection of LGBTQ+ literature and take home one complimentary book while supplies last. No purchase is required.

The annual initiative was created to highlight LGBTQIA2S+ voices and connect readers with works spanning a range of experiences, genres and perspectives. This year's collection includes books by authors such as Audre Lorde, James Baldwin, Ocean Vuong, Torrey Peters, Brandon Taylor, Alejandro Varela and Kristin Arnett.

Philadelphia is among several cities participating in this year's program. Books are provided in partnership with Penguin Random House, and the initiative is presented in collaboration with the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation.

Aesop Queer Library

June 26-28

Aesop Walnut Steet

1528 Walnut St.

Philadelphia, PA 19102

Free to attend

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