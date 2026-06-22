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June 22, 2026

Aesop Queer Library to give away free books celebrating LGBTQ+ voices

Visitors can browse a curated collection of LGBTQ+ literature and take home a complimentary book at Aesop's Walnut Street store June 26-28 while supplies last.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Pride Month Books
Aesop Reading Room Provided Courtesy/Aesop Queer Library

The Aesop Queer Library Reading Room will make its Philadelphia debut June 26-28 at Aesop's Walnut Street store.

More than 115,000 books by LGBTQIA2S+ authors have been distributed through Aesop's Queer Library initiative since it launched six years ago. Later this month, the program will make its Philadelphia debut with a three-day stop in Center City.

From June 26-28, Aesop's Walnut Street store will host a Queer Library Reading Room, where visitors can browse a curated collection of LGBTQ+ literature and take home one complimentary book while supplies last. No purchase is required.

The annual initiative was created to highlight LGBTQIA2S+ voices and connect readers with works spanning a range of experiences, genres and perspectives. This year's collection includes books by authors such as Audre Lorde, James Baldwin, Ocean Vuong, Torrey Peters, Brandon Taylor, Alejandro Varela and Kristin Arnett.

Philadelphia is among several cities participating in this year's program. Books are provided in partnership with Penguin Random House, and the initiative is presented in collaboration with the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation.

Aesop Queer Library

June 26-28
Aesop Walnut Steet
1528 Walnut St.
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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