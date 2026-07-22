African American Museum in Philadelphia debuts exhibitions on Ona Judge and baseball trailblazers

The African American Museum in Philadelphia is highlighting two stories that changed American history through a pair of summer exhibitions on view through Sept. 6.

"Who is Ona Judge?" is an immersive, three-screen video installation that tells the story of Judge, who escaped the presidential household of George and Martha Washington in 1796. The exhibition also explores how her story continues to resonate today.

"A League Apart" celebrates the legacy of the Philadelphia Negro Leagues through photographs, authentic memorabilia and stories honoring the players and pioneers who challenged barriers and helped transform the game of baseball. The traveling exhibition was produced by University of the Arts alumna Carolyn Quick and Shibe Vintage Sports owner Brian Michael.

The African American Museum in Philadelphia is open Wednesdays from noon to 5 p.m. and Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission information and tickets are available on the museum's website.

Now - Sept. 6, 2026

African American Museum

701 Arch St.

Philadelphia, PA 19106

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