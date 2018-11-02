More Culture:

November 02, 2018

Alec Baldwin arrested for allegedly punching man over parking spot

By Virginia Streva
Alec Baldwin was arrested Friday afternoon after allegedly punching another man in a tiff over a parking spot in New York City, according to NBC News reported.

According to the NYPD, a third party was saving a spot for Baldwin when another man came in with his car and swooped into the spot around 1:45 p.m., the network reported. This reportedly angered the "30 Rock" star and the two apparently began to quarrel over the matter. 

The actor was reportedly taken to the 6th precinct station in Greenwich Village. The victim isn’t believed to be seriously injured but was taken to Lenox Hill Healthplex, authorities told NBC News..

Baldwin, who is known for his Donald Trump impersonation, only got four words from the president upon hearing the news at a press conference, “I wish him luck.”

His son, Donald Trump Jr., tweeted, “Is anyone shocked at this piece of garbage anymore? As if the phone calls to his daughter weren’t bad enough. He’s a lib so he gets chance after chance to be decent but always fails!”

This isn’t Baldwin’s first public outburst. He was charged with disorderly conduct in 2014 after he rode his bike the wrong way down a one-way street, allegedly cursing out the cops who stopped him. Three years earlier, he was kicked off of a flight for refusing to turn off his phone, and in 2007, he made headlines after a fiery voicemail he left for his daughter, Ireland, was leaked. 

In 1996 he was acquitted for a misdemeanor battery, after being accused of striking a celebrity photographer who tried to videotape him and his family in Los Angeles.

