November 02, 2018

Justin Timberlake visits Jimmy Fallon on vocal rest and things get weird

One word: 'Pineapple'

By Virginia Streva
Justin Timberlake appeared on "The Tonight Show starring JImmy Fallon" Thursday night.

Recovering from bruised vocal chords, a silent Justin Timberlake appeared on “The Tonight Show” Thursday night for a very quiet but hilarious interview with Jimmy Fallon. 

Promoting his new book, "Hindsight," Timberlake wrote on a pad and/or motioned his answers to the late night host, who interpreted his signing. The singer and Fallon then got a bit competitive with a game of “slow turn, tiny nod.” 

Heightening the stakes, Timberlake’s wife, Jessica Biel, joined the pair to play a game of “Best Friends Challenge."  The singer asked them a question about himself and either one would guess to see who knew him the best.

Biel, obviously, won the game overall, knowing his favorites – from rappers to cocktails. Though, the drink was a bit of a sore spot for Fallon. Timberlake's wife may have guessed "tequila mule" correctly, but Fallon guessed gin and tonics because that’s the drink they commonly have together.

“What is going on?” Fallon asked, “What's a tequila mule? Gin and tonics! We drink gin and tonics! That's what we drink! You don't like it? You don't like what I do for you? The beverages we make and have — that's not fun for you?”

But things got kind of weird when Timberlake asked the two to name his safe word. Both Biel and Fallon were correct with “pineapple.”

Timberlake then grabbed both their hands at the same time and mouthed, "Things just got weird."

His last question, however, sent his wife into a bit of a tizzy when he asked them to pick the number he was thinking of between 1 and 5000.

Fallon guessed correctly at 4297, and Biel, too (jokingly) upset to process, gave her wedding ring to Fallon and walked out saying, "You know what guys? I'm done. I'm done! Bye!"

