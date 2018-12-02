More Culture:

December 02, 2018

Alec Baldwin, Ben Stiller, return to 'Saturday Night Live' for cold open

This is Baldwin's first time back on the show since he was arrested over a parking spot dispute

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Saturday Night Live
SNL Photo courtesy/Saturday Night Live on YouTube

Alec Baldwin and Ben Stiller returned to the show on Dec. 1 to portray President Trump and Michael Cohen.

Alec Baldwin and Ben Stiller returned to "Saturday Night Live" on Dec. 1 to portray Donald Trump and his ex-lawyer, Michael Cohen during the cold open.

The sketch is set at the Group of 20 summit in Argentina, where President Trump calls Cohen on the phone because he's getting nervous about the Mueller investigation. 

“I keep having this nightmare where I’m walking through a forest of blood,” Baldwin said.

Melania Trump (Cecily Strong) joins him on the balcony and replies, “No, no, that was just my Christmas decorations.”

Cohen unexpectedly appeared in court earlier this week and pleaded guilty to lying to Congress during his testimony before the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. The guilty plea reportedly involves cooperation with Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. 

"Sorry Mr. Trump, it's over," Stiller said. 

"I'm sad you're going to prison, Michael. You were like a son to me," Baldwin said. 

"Then why did you make me do so much illegal stuff?" Stiller said. 

"Because you were like a son to me," he replies. 

Rudy Giuliani (Kate McKinnon), Vladimir Putin (Beck Bennett) and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia (Fred Armisen) all also made appearances in the cold open.

This is only Baldwin's second appearance on the show this season after he was arrested over a parking spot dispute. In November, Baldwin was charged with misdemeanor assault and harassment over a parking spot dispute with an unidentified driver who reportedly had a jaw injury near the actor's Manhattan home.

At one point, Baldwin poked fun at the incident. 

"God, I haven't been this upset since I flipped out over that parking space," he said.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Saturday Night Live Philadelphia Donald Trump Ben Stiller President Trump Michael Cohen Politics Alec Baldwin

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Week 13 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles-Redskins
120118_Carson-Wentz_usat

TV

Alec Baldwin, Ben Stiller, return to 'Saturday Night Live' for cold open
SNL

Obituaries

Country reacts to death of President George H. W. Bush, 94
George H.W. Bush

Eagles

Eagles vs. Redskins: Predictions, betting odds and broadcast info for Week 13
113018_Long-Cox_usat

Weekend

Weekend picks: Ice bar, Deck the Alley, ugly sweater party and more
Lemon Hill Mansion in Fairmount Park

Men's Health

Researchers are testing a new form of male birth control — and it's a gel
men-male-birth-control-pexels

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 112718 - 237-47-S-18th-St-10A

The Barclay. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Rittenhouse Square views, 2,338 SF. $7,750
Allan Domb - 112718 - 2031-Locust-St-602

The Carlyle. 2 bedrooms + den, 3 bathrooms, completely renovated. 1,367 SF. $2,950
Listed by