November 29, 2018

Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress

By Emily Rolen
Michael Cohen leaves the U.S. Courthouse in New York in a file photo from May 30, 2018. On Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty to making false statements to Congress about the Russia probe.

President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to lying to Congress on Thursday about a Trump real estate deal he worked on in Russia, the Associated Press first reported.

Cohen admitted, during his unexpected appearance in a New York federal courtroom, to lying during his testimony before the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

The real estate deal concerned a plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow, according to the AP. 

Cohen's guilty plea reportedly involves cooperation with Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. 

In August Cohen also pleaded guilty to eight counts of financial crimes in federal court. CBS News is reporting that Cohen will be sentence on Dec. 12.

As of 10 a.m., Cohen was still inside the New York courthouse. Below is live coverage from CBS News:

