Emo band Algernon Cadwallader to release first studio album in 14 years

Three presidential administrations and about seven Taylor Swift eras have passed since Algernon Cadwallader put out a new studio album. But the Yardley band is dusting off the amps for a fresh release, coming in September.

Algernon Cadwallader will drop "Trying Not to Have a Thought" on Sept. 12, the group announced Tuesday. It will be the emo band's first album since 2011's "Parrot Flies" and its third overall. "Trying Not to Have a Thought" features the group's original lineup of Peter Helmis, Joe Reinhardt, Nick Tazza and Colin Mahony, who have not recorded an album together since their 2008 debut "Some Kind of Cadwallader." The band, considered an influential voice in the emo revival movement, broke up in 2012.

Algernon Cadwallader debuted "Hawk," the first track off the new album, with the announcement. The accompanying music video shows the rockers wandering through the woods, which is coincidentally where they wrote the album. The group composed 11 new tracks at rural retreats in Snoqualmie, Washington, and the Poconos.

The band will embark on a fall tour following the release, including a Dec. 13 show at Union Transfer. It will be the first Algernon Cadwallader tour since 2022, when the group surprised fans with a reunion. Tickets for the Union Transfer show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

"This is the culmination of us picking up our old dusty band 3 years ago and falling in love with it all over again," Algernon Cadwallader wrote on Instagram. "Keeping a lid on it has been nearly impossible and we finally get to spill those beans! 🫘🤠 Big thanks to our families and friends for support and all the folks behind the scenes who helped make this happen."

Check out the music video for "Hawk" below:

