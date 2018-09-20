Alligator on the loose in South Jersey for the last 48 hours

Sponsored
September 20, 2018
The Mullica Township Police Department is warning residents to be cautious with their small pets: an alligator has been on the loose since 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.
The alligator is believed to be three to four feet long, according to a post from the police department’s Facebook page that has been shared more than 2,000 times:
The gator — at least, it’s believed to be the same one — was caught on video by one intrepid Mullica resident on Wednesday afternoon in the Devonshire area of the township:
Here is original video Kathy from Mullica TWP, NJ took of an alligator on the loose Tuesday in #SouthJersey #wildlife #WildlifeWednesday pic.twitter.com/qEi4gisgxp— Cleve Bryan CBS3 (@CleveBryan) September 19, 2018
Not your normal backyard wildlife, that's for sure.
As of 3:50 p.m. Thursday afternoon, the police department told the Press of Atlantic City, the animal has still not been located.
