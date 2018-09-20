More News:

September 20, 2018

Alligator on the loose in South Jersey for the last 48 hours

Egg Harbor City residents should keep an eye out for an unusual critter

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Animals Pets
Alligator with a grin Pixabay/Pexels.com

Here's a picture of a smiling alligator.

The Mullica Township Police Department is warning residents to be cautious with their small pets: an alligator has been on the loose since 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

RELATED: Steelton man accidentally starts false rumor about 12-foot python on the loose | Philadelphia's runaway-turtle epidemic continues in Mount Airy

The alligator is believed to be three to four feet long, according to a post from the police department’s Facebook page that has been shared more than 2,000 times:

The gator — at least, it’s believed to be the same one — was caught on video by one intrepid Mullica resident on Wednesday afternoon in the Devonshire area of the township:

Not your normal backyard wildlife, that's for sure.

As of 3:50 p.m. Thursday afternoon, the police department told the Press of Atlantic City, the animal has still not been located. 

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Animals Pets Egg Harbor City South Jersey New Jersey Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Sponsored

Safety Blitz with Malcolm Jenkins: 'We don’t have a Super Bowl hangover'
092018_Eagles-Jenkins_usat

Nature

Photographer captures rare, supernumerary rainbow over Jersey Shore
Rainbow stock

Sixers

NBA Trade Rumors: Should Sixers explore a deal for Wolves forward Jimmy Butler?
0708_Jimmy_Butler_USAT

Laws

Penn student's op-ed makes case for legalizing prostitution in Pennsylvania
Red Light DIstrict

Crowdfunding

How New Jersey's latest viral GoFundMe made sure the money will end up where it belongs
Jordan Uhl GoFundMe

Senior Health

Penn Medicine doctor's 5K raises thousands each year to benefit Alzheimer's research
Dr._Patrick_Brennan_Penn_Medicine

Escapes

Limied - - The Eiffel Tower in Paris - La tour Eiffel Paris

$495* & up -- Flights to Europe on 4-Star Airline (Roundtrip)

 *
Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.