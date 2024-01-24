Activewear chain Alo Yoga to open store in Center City

Center City is trading one athletic apparel shop for another. Alo Yoga will open a store previously occupied by a Modell's Sporting Goods.

Alo Yoga's new location, at 1608 Walnut St., opens this Friday, according to the Philadelphia Business Journal. Founded and headquartered in Los Angeles, Alo Yoga already has a store in the King of Prussia Mall. The Center City shop was originally scheduled to open last summer.

The company was founded in 2007 as an e-commerce brand selling high-end leggings, shorts, yoga accessories and other activewear. Alo Yoga also promotes body care and wellness, even operating yoga studios in California, New York and Washington, D.C. There are more than 50 brick-and-mortar stores — which the company calls "sanctuaries" — around the country.

All physical Modell's locations, including the one Alo Yoga now occupies, closed in 2020; the brand now exists as a digital retailer. Alo Yoga's new shop, with a retail space measuring 4,865 square feet, joins other nearby sports and activewear stores, including New Balance, Athleta and Lululemon.

Another California-based activewear brand, Vuori, plans to open a location on the 1700 block of Walnut Street later this year.

