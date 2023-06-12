More Events:

'The Always Sunny Podcast' returns to Philly for live taping this fall

The Gang heads to the Mann Center on Sept. 23, followed by an Oct. 12 event at Radio City Music Hall

By Michael Tanenbaum
Always Sunny Podcast Mann Philly The Always Sunny Podcast/YouTube

The Gang from 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' will be at TD Pavilion at the Mann on Sept. 23 for a live podcast event.

Back by popular demand, the stars of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" will hold an in-person taping of their podcast at the TD Pavilion at the Mann on Sept. 23.

“We’re bringing The Gang back home to Philly and this time to The Mann and we can’t wait to meet back up with our fans and have the best time ever," Rob McElhenney announced Monday. "There’s nothing we enjoy more than being with all of the amazing Sunny fans out there especially if we can do it in Philly!”

The Philly event will be followed by another podcast taping at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Oct. 12.

Last September, the Gang sold out a pair of podcast events at the Met Philadelphia, where they answered fan questions and touted their spirit brand Four Walls Whiskey.

"The Always Sunny Podcast" takes a retrospective look at each of the episodes in the show's historic, 16-season run with behind-the-scenes commentary and discussions about the writing process. The 16th season of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" premiered last week on FXX.

In addition to last year's shows at the Met, the podcast was also taped at the Bourbon and Beyond Festival in Louisville, Kentucky. More recently, the show held in-person tapings in Dublin and London.

The lineup at this September's Philly show includes McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day and writer Megan Ganz. Four Walls Whiskey will be available for purchase at the upcoming events, and the spirit company plans to release a version of its whiskey that will be sold at bars later this year.

A presale for both of the Philly shows and the New York City show will begin Wednesday, June 14 at 10 a.m. ahead of general ticket sales on Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com and the podcast's website.


'The Always Sunny Podcast' at The Mann Center

Friday, Sept. 23 at time TBD
TD Pavilion at The Mann
5201 Parkside Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19131

Michael Tanenbaum
