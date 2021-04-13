More Health:

April 13, 2021

Jefferson Health executive named first female CEO of American Cancer Society

Karen Knudsen joins the historic organization after leading the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Cancer
Karen Knudsen Source/PR Newswire

Karen Knudsen, an executive at Jefferson Health, will take the reins as the American Cancer Society's top executive on June 1.

Karen Knudsen, a cancer researcher who ascended to serve as an executive at Jefferson Health, has been tapped to head the American Cancer Society. 

Knudsen will become the first female CEO in the organization's 107-year history when she begins her role on June 1. She also will be the first cancer scientist to hold the position in modern times. 

Knudsen has served as the executive vice president of oncology services and enterprise director for Jefferson's Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center since 2015. 

She has worked at Jefferson since 2008, beginning as an associate professor in the cancer biology department. Along the way, she served as director of research of the medical oncology department, vice provost of Thomas Jefferson University and chair of the cancer biology department.  

"Dr. Knudsen is exactly what the American Cancer Society needs right now," said John Alfonso, chair of the American Cancer Society's board of directors. "She is an accomplished researcher, innovative health care executive, dynamic leader of a prestigious cancer center and true thought leader in the fight against cancer nationwide."

At the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, Knudsen oversees all aspects of cancer research and cancer patient care at its 13 sites in the Philadelphia region. Under her leadership, the center has been ranked one of the top cancer centers in the country by U.S. News & World Report.

Her research has focused on developing new ways to treat advanced cancers, including understanding cell cycle, hormonal and DNA repair alterations that contribute to disease progression. She also holds joint appointments in the departments of urology, medical oncology and radiation oncology.

Knudsen will take the reins from Gary Reedy, who has served as the American Cancer Society's CEO since 2015. Reedy, who is retiring, previously was a business executive at Johnson & Johnson. 

Knudsen also will serve as CEO of the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, the organization's advocacy arm. 

Knudsen said she plans on working with American Cancer Society stakeholders, staff and volunteers to help shape the future of the American Cancer Society.

"As director of the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center at Jefferson Health, I've experienced firsthand how the American Cancer Society improves the lives of cancer patients and their families through discovery, advocacy and direct patient support," Knudsen said in a statement.

"I share the board of director's vision to ensure that ACS's impact benefits all people throughout the nation. With creativity, innovation and novel partnerships, we will accelerate the mission and save lives."

Knudsen is joining the American Cancer Society at a time when financial support for the organization continues to decline. Public support eclipsed $1 billion in 2007; now that support is about $500 million, according to The Cancer Letter.

In an interview with The Cancer Letter, Knudsen said the American Cancer Society has had an "incredibly positive impact" on the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center. Despite the organization's challenges, Knudsen said she is joining because she shares its vision that lives can be improved through cancer research, direct patient support and advocacy efforts. 

"I also think there's a sense of urgency that's going to help ACS in this next phase, as we start to emerge from the pandemic, we hope," Knudsen said. "We know that there are thousands of individuals in the U.S. who skipped screenings that are going to present."

She added, "We're starting to see this now — patients presenting with more advanced disease. ACS has a long history of promoting patient education as part of their support mission, and promoting screening events."

As CEO of the American Cancer Society Action Network, Knudsen also will be advocating for public policy change to ensure that cancer is a priority for the U.S. government. It is a role she knows. As president of The Association of American Cancer Institutes, she has advocated for research funding and patient access to research innovations.

Knudsen is also the president of the Association of American Cancer Institutes and serves on the board of directors for the American Association of Cancer Research, where she focused on diversity and inclusion.

She also is actively involved with the National Cancer Institute and the American Society for Clinical Oncology — and has served as a contributor for PhillyVoice, sharing important information about cancer prevention and treatment.

Prior to joining Jefferson, Knudsen spent time at the University of Cincinnati. She received her bachelor's degree in biology from the George Washington University, her Ph.D. in biological sciences from the University of California, San Diego and an MBA from Temple University.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Cancer Philadelphia Cancer Research American Cancer Society Karen Knudsen Jefferson Health

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Ranking the Eagles' biggest 2021 draft needs
Davante-Adams-Darius-Slay_120620_usat

Parenting

How to help your kids break out of their pandemic bubble and transition back to being with others
Children Social Interactions

TV

'Saturday Night Live' pokes fun at Bruce Springsteen, Taylor Swift
Saturday Night Live

Entertainment

Will Smith pulls production for 'Emancipation' out of Georgia in response to new voting law
Will Smith Georgia

Eagles

Five free agent cornerbacks who still make sense for the Eagles
gareon-conley_041321_usat

Family-Friendly

Retro-themed roller rink opening at Dilworth Park in Center City
Dilworth Park Roller Skating

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved