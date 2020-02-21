More Culture:

February 21, 2020

Eagles cheerleader to appear in tryout on 'American Idol' this weekend

By Michael Tanenbaum
Philadelphia Eagles cheerleader Kyle Tanguay will appear on "American Idol" on Feb. 23, 2020 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

A member of the Philadelphia Eagles cheerleading squad will make an appearance on "American Idol" this Sunday night, showcasing his talent as a signer.

Kyle Tanguay, one of the first and few male Eagles cheerleaders, hopes to receive a Golden Ticket to Hollywood for his performance in front of judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie.

"They are music icons, bona fide superstars," Tanguay told PhiladelphiaEagles.com. "For my first legitimate performance to be in front of them, it was a dream come true."

Surprisingly, Tanguay doesn't have a significant background as a vocalist. While he sang in high school chorus, he never did a solo.

"I have never sung even close to professionally in my life," Tanguay said. "I learned songs through karaoke channels on YouTube."

The University of the Arts senior is a dancer by background, but decided to challenge himself in a new way.

"The opportunity presented itself to audition for 'American Idol,'" Tanguay said. "I pushed myself out of my comfort zone to audition to be an Eagles Cheerleader, and I took that same mentality into this endeavor. I just went for it!"

The Eagles shared a clip from Sunday night's episode, but you'll have to watch at 8 p.m. on ABC to see whether Tanguay advanced.

Michael Tanenbaum
