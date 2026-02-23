More News:

February 23, 2026

Amtrak worker dies after being struck by train on Lancaster County tracks

Jeremy Charles, 39, was working with a crew when he was hit Monday morning. The Keystone route was suspended for the day.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Accidents
An Amtrak employee was killed in a collision with a Keystone train Monday morning in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County, officials said. Keystone service is suspended the rest of the day amid an investigation.

An Amtrak employee was struck and killed by a train while working with a crew on tracks in Lancaster County on Monday morning.

Jeremy Charles, 39, died at the scene of the collision in East Lampeter Township, the Lancaster County Coroner's Office said. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. and the train was traveling on the Harrisburg Line, which connects the state capital with 30th Street Station in Philadephia

MORE: How's a blizzard defined and did Philly just have one?

Amtrak suspended service for the entire Keystone route for the remainder of Monday. The train line makes stops in Ardmore, Montgomery County, and several stops in Chester County in addition to 30th Street Station.

Amtrak declined to provide more details about the fatal collision. No other injuries were reported. The Lancaster County Coroner's Office is investigating to determine Charles' cause of death.

An Amtrak spokesperson expressed condolences to Charles' family.

