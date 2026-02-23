Amtrak worker dies after being struck by train on Lancaster County tracks

An Amtrak employee was struck and killed by a train while working with a crew on tracks in Lancaster County on Monday morning.

Jeremy Charles, 39, died at the scene of the collision in East Lampeter Township, the Lancaster County Coroner's Office said. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. and the train was traveling on the Harrisburg Line, which connects the state capital with 30th Street Station in Philadephia

MORE: How's a blizzard defined and did Philly just have one?

Amtrak suspended service for the entire Keystone route for the remainder of Monday. The train line makes stops in Ardmore, Montgomery County, and several stops in Chester County in addition to 30th Street Station.

Amtrak declined to provide more details about the fatal collision. No other injuries were reported. The Lancaster County Coroner's Office is investigating to determine Charles' cause of death.

An Amtrak spokesperson expressed condolences to Charles' family.