Amtrak, NJ Transit trains delayed due to downed wires near 30th Street Station

Travelers faced delays on a busy holiday travel day as multiple train lines were suspended Sunday morning due to downed wires near 30th Street Station.

Amtrak service was suspended between New York and Philadelphia because of "downed overhead power wires blocking the tracks," the company announced at 5 a.m. NJ Transit's Atlantic City Rail Line was also suspended in both directions between Cherry Hill and 30th Street Station due to the downed Amtrak wires.

MORE: NJ State Police troopers gave special treatment to drivers with courtesy cards, watchdog finds

Amtrak personnel are on the scene where the wires are blocking the tracks, the company said. Service was initially expected to resume by 9 or 10 a.m., but the estimated time for the track to reopen was pushed back to 12 p.m.

Amtrak customers with reservations on affected trains are "typically" accommodated on trains with similar departure times or on another day, according to the company. Amtrak waives additional charges for customers looking to change their reservations after their train's departure was affected if they call the company's reservation center at 1-800-USA-RAIL.

NJ Transit officials said that rail tickets for the Atlantic City line would be honored by PATCO, and substitute bus service was being provided between Cherry Hill and Philadelphia.