May 22, 2020

Amtrak to restore Pennsylvanian, Keystone train service on June 1

Trains will have limited bookings available to ensure social distancing

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Amtrak will run more train service in Pennsylvania beginning on June 1 in coordination with PennDOT. The Pennsylvanian and Keystone lines — covering Philadelphia, Harrisburg, Pittsburgh and New York — all will see restored service as COVID-19 restrictions begin to loosen up.

Amtrak will resume more service on its Pennsylvanian and Keystone routes beginning June 1 as the state begins to loosen some restrictions amid the COVID-19 crisis.

In coordination with PennDOT, Amtrak's Pennsylvanian service will resume normal frequency between New York, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. Keystone trains will begin operating on a modified schedule between Philadelphia and Harrisburg in response to an anticipated increase in demand. New York temporarily will not be included in the route.

All trains will be reserved with limited bookings to allow for social distancing, officials said.

Modified Keystone Service will include nine weekday roundtrips and six roundtrips on weekends. Pennsylvanian service will include one daily roundtrip operating normally between New York, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

Acela service also will be restored on the Northeast Corridor on a modified schedule beginning June 1. This will include the restoration of three weekday Acela roundtrips. Northeast Regional frequencies will also be increased from eight to 10 roundtrips.

All customers in stations, on trains and thruway buses will continue to be required to wear facial coverings. Amtrak also will maintain enhanced cleaning and cashless payments only in stations and on trains.

Other trains in the Amtrak network will be restored to service by monitoring demand, working with state partners and continuing to prioritize customer and employee safety, officials said.

Tickets are currently for sale and can be found, along with current schedules, on Amtrak.com and through the Amtrak app.

