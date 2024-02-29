Amy's Pastelillos to open Fishtown shop that serves Puerto Rican snacks

A takeout shop selling pastelillos, rice bowls and other treats from Puerto Rico opens next Thursday at the former Andy's Chicken storefront in Fishtown.

The shop, at 2001 Memphis St., is the culmination of years of work for Amy Rivera Nassar, who started her business, Amy's Pastelillos, in 2018 and has regularly appeared at pop-up events in collaboration with other restaurants. This is her first shop.

It also will have rice bowls and tostones nachos, with vegan and vegetarian options available. Prices will range from $4 to $15.

The store also will sell books, kitchen tools and other items, including Nassar's La Parchita hot sauce, a medium-spice topping with a passion fruit and mango blend flavor.

"This is a small shop, but it's so big for me," said Nassar, who lives in Fishtown with her husband and two kids. "It's a way to build my mother's legacy. She was an amazing cook who cooked for the masses before passing away in 2016. Her gift was in the kitchen, and she fed so many people in our community."

Amy's Pastelillos previously partnered with Garage, Herman's Coffee, Queen & Rook, Mural City Cellars, Middle Child and other businesses to sell frituras – fried Puerto Rican treats. Nassar was a vendor at the Christmas Village in Center City last year.

Hours at Amy's Pastelillos will be Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.