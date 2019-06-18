Missing Drexel University student found dead in Los Angeles

A Drexel University freshman who went missing last week has been found dead in Los Angeles, authorities said.

Yun, 19, disappeared last Wednesday after he was last seen at Drexel's Towers Hall. Police had asked for assistance to help locate the student, who was known to frequent several areas of University City and was thought to possibly be in the area of Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

There were no signs of foul play involved in Yun's death, officials said.