More News:

June 18, 2019

Missing Drexel University student found dead in Los Angeles

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Missing People
Andrew Yun Drexel Source/Philadelphia Police Department

Andrew Yun, 19, went missing on June 12. The Drexel University freshman was last seen at Towers Hall. He was found dead in Los Angeles, California, on June 17, according to police.

A Drexel University freshman who went missing last week has been found dead in Los Angeles, authorities said.

Yun, 19, disappeared last Wednesday after he was last seen at Drexel's Towers Hall. Police had asked for assistance to help locate the student, who was known to frequent several areas of University City and was thought to possibly be in the area of Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

There were no signs of foul play involved in Yun's death, officials said.

RELATED: Two teens killed in lightning strike at Pennsylvania park

Yun was enrolled at Drexel's Westphal College of Media Arts and Design.

"Drexel officials have been in close contact with Andrew's family and conveyed the entire Drexel community’s sincerest condolences," university officials said in an email. "Andrew showed great promise and potential in his first year at Drexel. His loss is deeply felt by all of us in the Drexel community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Yun family during this most difficult time. We will continue to support them in any way possible."

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Missing People Los Angeles Drexel University Students Police

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: Miles Sanders
060619MilesSanders

Museum

Celebrating the six men who played the 3 Stooges
The Three Stooges

Phillies

Phillies have worst third base situation in all of baseball with Maikel Franco
Maikel-Franco_061719_usat

Investigations

Missing Drexel University student found dead in Los Angeles
Andrew Yun Drexel

Addiction

To combat teen vaping, Nebraska school district testing students for nicotine
Nebraska School District Drug Testing

Education

Area schools receive millions in security grants
Stock_Carroll - The School District of Philadelphia

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved