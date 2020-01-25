Comcast internet users reporting more problems Saturday following Thursday's nationwide outage

Thursday of this week marked a national outage for the cable and internet company Comcast, and reports show that Saturday another outage has been occurring.

Users reported that service was down again, but on a smaller scale, this rainy morning. Downdetector.com showed a "problem" beginning a little before 9 am. A problem is when there are around 50 or more users reporting issues with their service.

The outages peaked around 10 a.m. with over 150 users experiencing problems with Comcast or Xfinity. Since then they appear to be staying consistent or dropping slightly.

For some, service has been out for hours. Users are messaging the Philadelphia-based company over Twitter with their issues.



























