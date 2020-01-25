More News:

January 25, 2020

Comcast internet users reporting more problems Saturday following Thursday's nationwide outage

Staff Image Placeholder Image
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Comcast Internet
comcast xfinity outage internet Screen capture/Downdetector.com

Comcast's Xfinity internet service was experiencing more problems on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, as illustrated by the downdetector.com outage map above. This follows Xfinity's nationwide outage on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.

Thursday of this week marked a national outage for the cable and internet company Comcast, and reports show that Saturday another outage has been occurring. 

Users reported that service was down again, but on a smaller scale, this rainy morning. Downdetector.com showed a "problem" beginning a little before 9 am. A problem is when there are around 50 or more users reporting issues with their service.

The outages peaked around 10 a.m. with over 150 users experiencing problems with Comcast or Xfinity. Since then they appear to be staying consistent or dropping slightly.

For some, service has been out for hours. Users are messaging the Philadelphia-based company over Twitter with their issues.








Staff Image Placeholder Image

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Comcast Internet Philadelphia Outage United States Internet Xfinity

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Marquand Manuel, Matt Burke may be Eagles' newest position coaches
Marquand-Manuel_012420_usat

Government

Mayor Kenney threatens to end Mummers Parade amid blackface controversy
mummers froggy car blackface

Restaurants

Circles + Squares owner opening second pizza shop in East Passyunk
Pizza Plus Gutt Opening

Sixers

NBA Trade Rumors: Sixers have inquired about Thunder's Danilo Gallinari
012320-DaniloGallinari-USAToday

Health News

Does Tylenol cause cancer? California considers declaring acetaminophen a carcinogen
Tylenol Acetaminophen Cancer Carcinogen

Weekend

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Jan. 23-26
Wonderspaces at Fashion District Philadelphia

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved