Comcast internet users reporting more problems Saturday following Thursday's nationwide outage

January 25, 2020
Thursday of this week marked a national outage for the cable and internet company Comcast, and reports show that Saturday another outage has been occurring.
Users reported that service was down again, but on a smaller scale, this rainy morning. Downdetector.com showed a "problem" beginning a little before 9 am. A problem is when there are around 50 or more users reporting issues with their service.
The outages peaked around 10 a.m. with over 150 users experiencing problems with Comcast or Xfinity. Since then they appear to be staying consistent or dropping slightly.
For some, service has been out for hours. Users are messaging the Philadelphia-based company over Twitter with their issues.
@comcast @Xfinity a four+ hour outage on a rainy Saturday where there is nothing else we can go do? Why does it take so long to fix? Bet @verizonfios isn’t out right now, maybe we’ll go with them next time. #creditplease pic.twitter.com/REXwpw2bz9— Jayne M (@whiteje128) January 25, 2020
This is like the third outage this month @comcastcares 😒 pic.twitter.com/vKIAfX8Chp— Shay Bae (@TastyBIacks) January 25, 2020
Hi there, I appreciate your Tweet. I know just how frustrating it is when services are down. I am happy to look into this further for you. May I have you please send me a DM with your name and address? -ASB— ComcastCares (@comcastcares) January 25, 2020
The one thing that sucks about streaming services on a TV is having to connect to WiFi. And Comcast currently has a power outage 😭— KD (@pretty_KD) January 25, 2020
Woke up to a total @comcast service outage. No ETR. Guess I should figure out how to use the phone as a hot spot.— Josh Simon (@jss1113) January 25, 2020
Oh Comcast outage I guess Oof-— 🎨Techy🎨 (@Techycutie) January 25, 2020
Cable and internet are out. What do people do when this happens? #ComcastOutage— jean (@jeanaugel24) January 25, 2020