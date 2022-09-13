More Health:

September 13, 2022

Daxxify, a new anti-wrinkle drug that lasts longer than Botox, to hit market next year

Nearly half of the people who received the treatment during clinical trials were still seeing results after 6 months. For some, it worked for 9 months

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health Botox
Daxxify Anti-Wrinkle Drug Source/Business Wire

Daxxify, a new anti-wrinkle drug, approved by the FDA is expected to rival Botox, which has dominated the market for decades. Its manufacturer, Revance Therapeutics, has not yet released pricing information. The drug is expected to hit the market in 2023.

Botox has dominated the anti-wrinkle product market for decades, but consumers soon will have an option that lasts twice as long as current treatments.

Daxxify, approved last week by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, can be injected into the frown lines on the face to reduce the appearance of wrinkles – just like Botox. But because its effects can last for up to six months, rather than three, its is viewed as Botox's first major competitor in years.

Both products are neuromodulators – injections of botulinum toxin designed to treat wrinkles by relaxing the underlying muscles. 

There only are a few neuromodulators available for people looking to defy the natural signs of aging: the drugs by Botox Cosmetic, Dysport, Xeomin and Jeuveau. Yet, Botox accounts for 70% of the market. 

Now, Daxxify, developed by Revance Therapeutics, gives consumers a longer-lasting alternative option. 

"Users do not have to go once every three months, Balaji Prasad, a specialty pharmaceuticals analyst for Barclays Investment Bank, told the New York Times. "In a world where time is of the essence, having a product with a long duration factor is extremely useful."  

The treatment is expected to hit the market in 2023, but Revance has not yet announced pricing information. 

In clinical trials, 80% of people using Daxxify had no or minimally visible facial wrinkles after four months, and almost half of participants still had very few wrinkles at six months. Some study participants were even seeing results after nine months.

Daxxify differs from other neuromodulators in other ways, too. 

The other products are made from human serum albumin, the most abundant protein in human blood plasma, Dr. Nazanin Saedi, a dermatologist at Dermatology Associates of Plymouth Meeting and a professor at Thomas Jefferson University, told Everyday Health. Daxxify doesn't contain any human or animal products. Instead, it uses peptides, the building blocks of all living things. The peptides may help make Daxxify last longer than other products, dermatologists say.

And, unlike Botox and most other neuromodulators that require refrigeration, Daxxify can be stored at room temperature.

Daxxify is only approved to smooth frown lines, whereas Botox also is approved to treat other parts of the face, such as crow's feet and and the forehead. Botox also is approved to treat some types of urinary incontinence, neck muscle spasms and severe underarm sweating.

"Botox has so many indications besides aesthetic use, and I foresee that being the same for this new neuromodulator," Saedi told Everyday Health. 

There were no serious side effects reported during the clinical trials, according to Revance. The most common side effects were headaches, which was experienced by 6% of study participants. About 2% reported drooping eyelids and 1% reported facial asymmetry. 

Botulinum toxin is a poisonous substance that can cause botulism, a rare but serious illness that affects the body's nervous system. Botox was the first drug to utilize it.

Neuromodulators only use a very small amount of botulinum toxin, which does not show up in the bloodstream. The injections generally are considered safe when administered by an experienced doctor. 

Possible side effects and complications include headache or flu-like symptoms, droopy eyelids or cockeyed eyebrows, a crooked smile or drooling, eye dryness and excessive tearing. More serious complications include muscle weakness, vision problems, difficulty speaking or swallowing, and loss of bladder control. People are advised to seek immediate medical attention if they experience any of these symptoms.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health Botox Philadelphia FDA Aging

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Woman sleeping peacefully in bed

What you should know about sleep aids
Limited - CUH USNWR Surgery photo 700x500

Cooper named one of the best hospitals in the region in 2022-2023 U.S. News & World Report ratings

Just In

Must Read

Crime

14-year-old charged with murder in fatal shooting of West Philly recreation center employee
Tiffany Fletcher Arrest

Health News

Cooper named one of the best hospitals in the region in 2022-2023 U.S. News & World Report ratings
Limited - CUH USNWR Surgery photo 700x500

Children's Health

More kids are falling sick with a virus that can cause rare, polio-like syndrome, CDC warns
Enterovirus AFM

Eagles

What they're saying: Jalen Hurts took a beating in Eagles win
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-Lions-Week-1-NFL-9.11.22.jpg

Food & Drink

Goldfish run on Dunkin'? Companies partner to create pumpkin spice graham crackers
Dunkin' Goldfish crackers pumpkin spice

Festivals

Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary to return with three new attractions
Halloween Nights Eastern State Penitentiary

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved