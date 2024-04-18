More News:

April 18, 2024

Aramark workers at Wells Fargo Center will strike again next week

Employees made the declaration after the food company offered only a $0.25 hourly wage increase during negotiations.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Jobs Unions
Aramark Workers Strike Council Michaela Althouse/PhillyVoice

Councilmember Kendra Brooks speaks at a briefing outside City Hall in early April in support of Aramark workers at the Wells Fargo Center.

Aramark workers at the Wells Fargo Center will strike Thursday, April 25, interrupting a 76ers playoff game, employees announced at a City Council meeting

This is the second time workers declared a strike as they negotiate for a new contract with the food company. 

MORE: Jalen Hurts donates $200K for air conditioning units in 10 Philly schools

"We are fans of the team, but I must announce at this time, we will be starting another strike again on Thursday for the playoffs," Carlton Epps, who works for Aramark at all three stadiums, said during the meeting. 

Bartenders, concession workers, cooks, servers, dishwashers and warehouse employees represented by the Unite Here Local 274 union have been in negotiations for the past few months. Workers seek higher wages and full-time benefits, as they often work at all three sports complex venues – Wells Fargo Center, Citizens Bank Park and Lincoln Financial Field – but their hours at each are counted separately. Thus, many work the equivalent hours of a full-time job without health care benefits. 

Workers gained the support of City Council members earlier this month, and they spoke at Thursday's meeting regarding Resolution 240295 for official council support. The union authorized a strike in March after 92% of workers voted in favor. The council adopted the resolution during the meeting. 

Hundreds of workers held a strike April 9, picketing outside the stadiums. As a result, Unite Here said that workers and Aramark resumed negotiations. However, it said the latest proposal from Aramark offered only a $0.25 hourly raise. 

"It shouldn't be this way with a company as large as Aramark for workers to only be offered a $0.25 raise. It's ridiculous," worker Fred Motley said. "We shouldn't have to struggle to afford basic health care necessities. We need family-sustaining wage increases."

Aramark has separate contracts with each venue. Contracts with Citizens Bank Park and Lincoln Financial Field also recently expired and will need to be renegotiated. Workers, though, are seeking a single contract for all three stadiums. 

"Aramark will continue to bargain in good faith with the union and its members to reach an agreement that works for everyone," Aramark said in a statement. "We are disappointed the union has announced another strike before responding to the offer discussed at the last bargaining session on April 11. Aramark has contingency plans in place to ensure our services are not interrupted and that the fan experience remains strong during the playoffs."

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Jobs Unions Stadium District Stadiums South Philadelphia Strikes Aramark

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Business Owner posing for a photo

How a working capital line of credit can provide flexibility for business owners
Limited - Johnston County - Broadslab Bourbon and Whiskey Product Lineup

Savor bourbon & BBQ in Benson, NC

Just In

Must Read

Politics

Two Republicans compete in Pa. attorney general primary
Pennsylvania Republicans AG

Sponsored

Laughter may be the best medicine
Purchased - friends drinking coffee and laughing together

Wellness

A new job benefit aims to help Philly workers improve their well-being
Philly City Hall

Podcast

Jason Kelce loses his Super Bowl ring in a kiddie pool filled with chili
kelce ring lost

Phillies

5 Phillies thoughts: Best rotation in the NL bails out an ugly offense
Ranger-Suarez-Phillies-Rockies-Shutout-4.16.24-MLB

Arts & Culture

Handmade art and aerial show converge at this month's West Craft Fest
West Craft Fest The Woodlands

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved