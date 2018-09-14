Ariana Grande remembers Mac Miller in heartfelt Instagram post

Ariana Grande broke her silence Friday, a week after it was announced rapper Mac Miller had passed away. The singer penned a heartfelt message to the late rapper and posted it along with a video to her Instagram account.



What seems to be a sentimental snapshot from their relationship, the video shows Miller trying to tell a story but catches Grande filming. He starts laughing, coyly trying to push the camera away.

She laughs, “It’s for me. It makes me happy."

The caption reads: “i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest.”



The two dated from 2016 to 2018, and collaborated together, including on Grande's single, "The Way," released in 2013. Due in part to Miller's drug abuse, however, the relationship ended in May. Shortly after the breakup, Miller was arrested for DUI and fans blamed the singer. She tweeted in response to the backlash, calling the relationship "toxic."



"I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be. I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety and prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course)."

She continues, "But shaming / blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his sh-t together is a very major problem. Let’s please stop doing that. Of course I didn’t share about how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was. I will continue to pray from the bottom of my heart that he figures it all out and that any other woman in this position does as well.”





