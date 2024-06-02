Art for the Cash Poor returns with affordable artwork on sale for $250 or less

An art fair next weekend in Olde Kensington will make shopping for priceless local artwork more affordable.

Art for the Cash Poor will be held Saturday, June 8, from 12-6 p.m. along the 1400 and 1500 blocks of North American Street. The event will feature more than 100 artists, vendors and craftspeople selling their original work for $250 or less.

The affordable art fair returns this year after being canceled twice in 2023, due to Canadian wildfire smoke and inclement weather.

Art for the Cash Poor is run by nonprofit arts organization InLiquid, which is commemorating its 25th year supporting Philly artists. At Art for the Cash Poor, participating artists keep 100% of the proceeds from sales of their products, which include paintings, photography, sculpture, jewelry, ceramics, prints, collage, illustration, home goods, accessories and clothing.

While shopping, attendees can stop by a neighboring cafe or restaurant, check out InLiquid's gallery in the Crane Arts building or bring their own T-shirt or tote bag to be used in live screen-printing demonstrations.

"Over the past 24 years, this affordable art fair has become a treasured springtime event for artists and attendees, attracting more than 3,000 visitors from greater Philadelphia to support the local creative economy," Rachel Zimmerman, founder & executive director of InLiquid, said in a release. "The outdoor festival highlights local artists and connects unique galleries, artist studios, restaurants, cafes and distilleries in the burgeoning American Street Creative Corridor."

Saturday, June 8



12-6 p.m. | Pay as you go



1400 and 1500 blocks of N. American Street, Philadelphia, PA